5 Times Biden’s Direct Style of Commenting Has Caused Diplomatic Difficulties for the US

Here's How Joe Biden’s Straight-Up Communication Costs Him Diplomatically

President Joe Biden is well known for his direct and honest communication style, which has occasionally caused diplomatic difficulties but also brought forth genuine moments. His spontaneous comments, which have covered topics such as China, Taiwan, Russia, Northern Ireland, and Saudi Arabia, have often prompted negative reactions from world leaders. Although it reflects Biden's dedication to openness, this unusual communication strategy has drawn criticism from the diplomatic community, per POLITICO. Here are five times that Biden's spontaneous remarks have occasionally led to diplomatic difficulties, which sparked criticism from international and national intelligentsia.

1. Biden called Xi Jinping a 'dictator' - Twice

The United States has a history of denouncing China's human rights record, supporting Hong Kong and denouncing China's handling of Tibet and Xinjiang. However, never has a Chinese leader been openly called an autocrat, that is until June, when President Biden abruptly referred to Xi Jinping as a "dictator" at a California fundraiser. Biden told the crowd that “the reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment is he didn’t know it was there. That was the great embarrassment for dictators when they didn’t know what happened,” Biden continued. Beijing immediately objected, calling in the US ambassador and further strained ties. Later on, Biden played down the incident and refrained from repeating it. But on Wednesday, following his meeting with Xi in San Francisco, he restated the critique. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visibly reacted negatively, and China denounced Biden's comments, calling them "irresponsible political manipulation" and "extremely wrong."

2. Biden said the U.S. forces will defend Taiwan if China invades

The Biden administration does not explicitly announce its preparations for involvement in the event of a Chinese invasion, upholding the official U.S. policy of "strategic ambiguity" regarding Taiwan. Despite this, Biden has on several occasions promised to protect Taiwan, which seems to negate the official stance. Beijing issued concerns when Biden pledged defense against a hypothetical Chinese invasion in 2021 and 2022. Under the terms of the "One China" policy, the United States formally acknowledges Beijing as the legitimate government even as it provides Taiwan with defensive weapons. Biden's remarks had to be handled by the White House and State Department on many occasions, who then emphasized their commitment to One China, the peace across the Taiwan Strait, and their legal duties under the Taiwan Relations Act.

3. Biden claims the British are ‘screwing around’ in Northern Ireland

The "Troubles" in Northern Ireland were ended in 1998 when the U.S. was instrumental in mediating the Good Friday Agreement. The United States has been navigating Brexit-related concerns while trying to maintain peace, even with a special ambassador for Northern Ireland. Biden highlighted America's commitment to peace when he visited Ireland and Northern Ireland in April to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. But a month later, during a fundraiser in New York, Biden stunned Unionist and British MPs with a remark about making sure the British didn't "screw around" in Belfast. Conservative MP Shailesh Vara described it as "deeply regrettable," and Democratic Unionist Sammy Wilson called for respect in the U.S.-U.K. relationship and denounced Biden's comments as aggressive and politically incoherent.

4. Biden says Putin 'cannot stay in power'

The Biden administration has sanctioned Putin and supported Ukraine in its fight against Russia. But a speech in Warsaw in March 2022 raised eyebrows across the globe. Although Biden was saying the West would help Kyiv, he tainted the statement by casually saying, "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," alluding to Putin. Moscow reacted quickly, declaring that Biden should not make the decision, despite the White House clarifying that it would not mean regime change. Even supporters of the United States, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, highlighted the complex difficulties in confronting Putin's rule without escalating hostilities.

5. Biden slams Saudi Crown Prince for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Politicians have frequently criticized Saudi Arabia for violating women's rights, human rights, and the monarchy in general. The United States has not been afraid to criticize Saudi Arabia, even as it is its most significant Middle Eastern partner. But even before he was elected president, Biden criticized the Saudi Prince, going against the grain. Biden said at the Democratic Primary in November 2019 that the Saudis would “pay the price” for Khashoggi’s death. “I would make it very clear we were not going to in fact sell more weapons to them,” Biden said. “We were going to in fact make them pay the price, and make them in fact the pariah that they are.”

