5 Things to Know About Popular ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Felicia Cannon

Felicia Cannon has her eyes set on the prize

One of the most interesting Big Brother Season 25 houseguests is Felicia Cannon. At 63, she is the season's oldest contender, yet she is a formidable opponent. Ask about those mic packets that she keeps losing, please. Felicia has her sights set on the $750,000 top prize and possesses the qualifications to win it all. Here are the top 5 things you should know about Felicia, both inside and outside the Big Brother house.

1) Felicia is quirky about her mic packs

Watching Felicia on the Big Brother live feeds has been hilarious. Felicia has been in the Big Brother house for less than a full week and is already on her sixth microphone pack. She's repeatedly inadvertently flushed her microphone pack down the toilet! It's super funny to watch and a totally memorable character quirk for reality TV, reports Hollywood Life!

2) Felicia loves Cirie Fields

Inside the Big Brother house, Felicia and Cirie Fields, a Survivor legend, have developed tight friendships and alliances. Cirie and Felicia said they could envision themselves sticking together all the way to the end while enjoying the sunshine outside. They even visualized occupying the final two chairs together! “I believe I know how to strategize and do all the little things you need to do in order to get to the end,” she said in her preseason interview, according to Show Star News.

3) Felicia works as a real estate agent

At the age of 60, Felicia began selling real estate in the Atlanta region. Felicia does not allow aging to slow her down. At age 45, she earned her bachelor's degree, and at age 55, her master's. Georgia's Kennesaw is the home of Felicia. She revealed in her preseason interview that she plans to keep her age under wraps, saying, "I’m not going to tell them off the bat that I’m 63 years old. And I’m also not going to let them know that I’ve retired twice."

4) Felicia was in the Air Force

Never undervalue Felicia. Felicia stated in her introduction, “I went into the Air Force at 22 years old.” The contestant, who retired in 2002, revealed, “Even though I was small and tiny, I had a big presence and a big voice. And I was dangerous, and I was good. I was like a John Wayne. They used to call me Jane Wayne.”

5) Felicia is happily married

The spouse of Felicia is Dwayne Cannon. Ja'ir, their 24-year-old son, is their only child together. On Big Brother, Felicia said that she and Dwayne had been fans of the show ever since its debut in 2000. “We’ve become superfans,” she acknowledged. In the show, she expects to “be her authentic Felicia, build relationships, build trust. And then from there wherever the game takes me….and to have fun.” The contestant also loves keeping stuff clean. “Probably the only thing that makes me a little nervous is the sloppiness. I know young people can clutter, and I’m a very organized person.”

