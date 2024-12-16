5 Strange Rumors About Taylor Swift’s Body That People Have Actually Believed

While Taylor Swift often dominates the headlines week after week, the renowned music superstar typically stays clear of controversy. However, as is often the case for young women in the entertainment industry, Swift's physical appearance is subjected to relentless scrutiny. While Swift hasn't always been at the center of anything scandalous, she has faced accusations of modifying her appearance. In particular, various theories surrounding Swift's body continue to surface across the web.

1. Did Swift Insure Her Legs for $40M?

One of my favorite things Taylor has ever done is when everyone was on the “Taylor Swift is money-hungry and willing to sue anyone” bandwagon and said that she insured her legs for $40M so she posted this saying Meredith owes her 40 million dollars 😭 pic.twitter.com/Bhkgib82Ah — zaynah. (@lastskiss) July 13, 2020

In 2015, a tabloid claimed that Swift had her legs assessed and was surprised to learn they were valued at $40 million. A source said, "It seems like a ludicrous sum, but if something were to happen to her legs, Taylor wouldn't be able to give her signature stage performances." Nevertheless, Swift's spokesperson clarified that the singer had not insured her legs. Meanwhile, in a lighthearted response to the report, Swift jokingly blamed her cat Meredith Grey for diminishing the value of her left leg, according to Nicki Swift.

2. People Had Questions About Swift's Belly Button Being Covered

her bellybutton in these photos… a lot of y’all don’t know the lore https://t.co/Fbk2zbgYxZ — Shyanne 🫶🏼 (@StanGirl1989) October 27, 2023

If you've been pondering over the 'mystery' of Swift's belly button, she's happy to keep you guessing about her midriff, according to Cosmopolitan. Swift said, "I don't like showing my belly button. When you start showing your belly button then you're really committing to the midriff thing. I only partially commit to the midriff thing—you're only seeing the lower rib cage." She tantalized her fans with another intriguing notion, suggesting that her belly button area would be ideal for a hidden tattoo.

3. Rumors of Pregnancy

Taylor Swift opens up about her struggle with eating disorder to @Variety:



“I remember how, when I was 18, that was the first time I was on the cover of a magazine...the headline was like ‘Pregnant at 18?’” pic.twitter.com/1nO54ex2EU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2020

Swift was enraged by internet rumors suggesting she was pregnant. She stated that invasive speculation about her reproductive health contributed to her struggles with body image and disordered eating. She said, "I remember how, when I was 18, that was the first time I was on the cover of a magazine. And the headline was like 'Pregnant at 18?' And it was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach look not flat. So I just registered that as a punishment." Swift expressed concern that the false story could harm her reputation as a role model for her fans, which she has worked hard to maintain.

4. The Rumors About Swift Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Accusations have surfaced suggesting that the highly successful pop music sensation and prolific songwriter has undergone cosmetic procedures on her face and body. These speculations intensified when a news report highlighted perceived changes in Swift's appearance, as detailed by The Things. Dr. Anthony Youn weighed in on the matter after analyzing images of Swift's face from 2014 and comparing them to more recent ones. He said, "It looks like she had rhinoplasty, which is the plastic surgery that celebrities have had the most." However, one plastic surgery rumor that seems to persistently follow Swift is the speculation that she got breast implants.

5. Certain Fans Believe Swift Wears Butt Pads Sometimes

This video of Taylor Swift’s dress blowing up during her concert is going viral.



Many people are speculating that she is wearing “Butt Pads”



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/IalR0CBg2B — Ole Murica (@OleMurica) February 11, 2024

In her documentary Miss Americana, Swift expresses frustration over the unrealistic body standards that women are pressured to adhere to. She said, "If you're thin enough, then you don't have that a** that everybody wants. But if you have enough weight on you to have an a**, your stomach isn't flat enough." In pursuit of this unattainable standard, some fans speculate that Swift has tried using padding to enhance her rear curves. Theories have also emerged to explain why her buttocks appeared larger at the 2016 iHeartRadio Awards compared to the previous year.

This article originally appeared 7 months ago.