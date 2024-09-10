Five Strange Rumors About Taylor Swift’s Body That People Have Actually Believed

Five of Some Wildest Rumors About Taylor Swift

While Taylor Swift often dominates the headlines week after week, the renowned music superstar typically stays clear of controversy. However, as is often the case for young women in the entertainment industry, Swift's physical appearance is subjected to relentless scrutiny. It's curious how people can become fixated on others' bodies. While Swift hasn't always been the primary target of such rumors, she has faced accusations of modifying her appearance. Here, we delve into the peculiar conspiracy theories surrounding Swift's body that continue to surface across the web.

1. Swift’s Representative Rejected an Insurance Claim

In 2015, a tabloid claimed that Swift had her legs assessed and was surprised to learn they were valued at $40 million. A source said, "It seems like a ludicrous sum, but if something were to happen to her legs, Taylor wouldn't be able to give her signature stage performances." Nevertheless, Swift's spokesperson clarified that the singer had not insured her legs. Meanwhile, in a lighthearted response to the report, Swift jokingly blamed her cat Meredith Grey for diminishing the value of her left leg, according to Nicki Swift.

2. People Had Questions About Her Belly Button Being Covered

If you've been pondering the mystery of Swift's belly button, she's happy to keep you guessing about her midriff, according to Cosmopolitan. Swift said, "I don't like showing my belly button. When you start showing your belly button then you're really committing to the midriff thing. I only partially commit to the midriff thing—you're only seeing the lower rib cage." She tantalized her fans with another intriguing notion, suggesting that her belly button area would be ideal for a hidden tattoo. Her uncommon choice to wear low-rise bottoms confirmed that she does have a belly button.

3. Rumors of Pregnancy

Swift was enraged by internet rumors suggesting she was pregnant. She stated that invasive speculation about her reproductive health contributed to her struggles with body image and disordered eating. She said, "I remember how, when I was 18, that was the first time I was on the cover of a magazine. And the headline was like 'Pregnant at 18?' And it was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach look not flat. So I just registered that as a punishment." Swift expressed concern that the false story could harm her reputation as a role model for her fans, which she has worked hard to maintain.

4. The Rumors About Swift Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Accusations have surfaced suggesting that the highly successful pop music sensation and prolific songwriter has undergone cosmetic procedures on her face and body. These speculations intensified when a news report highlighted perceived changes in Swift's appearance, as detailed by The Things. Dr. Anthony Youn weighed in on the matter after analyzing images of Swift's face from 2014 and comparing them to more recent ones. He said, "It looks like she had rhinoplasty, which is the plastic surgery that celebrities have had the most." However, one plastic surgery rumor that seems to persistently follow Swift is the speculation that she got breast implants.

5. Certain Fans Believe She Has Worn Padding for Her Buttocks

In her documentary Miss Americana, Swift expresses frustration over the unrealistic body standards that women are pressured to adhere to. She said, "If you're thin enough, then you don't have that a** that everybody wants. But if you have enough weight on you to have an a**, your stomach isn't flat enough." In pursuit of this unattainable standard, some fans speculate that Swift has tried using padding to enhance her rear curves. Theories have also emerged to explain why her buttocks appeared larger at the 2016 iHeartRadio Awards compared to the previous year.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 11, 2024. It has since been updated.