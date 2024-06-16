5 Reasons Why Prince Andrew is Considered One of the Most Controversial Royals Ever

The Controversial Side of Prince Andrew

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Steve Parsons

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is no longer an active member of the royal family and is still dealing with the fallout from his previous friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Despite his repeated denials of the allegations against him, the Prince's once-proud royal status has been severely damaged. However, over several decades, Andrew has found himself a part of several other controversies. Once regarded as the Queen’s favorite son, his involvement in these scandals has significantly impacted the royal family's reputation worldwide. Here are a few such incidents.

1. Andrew's Connection With Jeffrey Epstein

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

In 2019, federal prosecutors brought charges against Epstein for sex trafficking a minor and conspiring to commit sex trafficking. After Epstein's death, his connection to Prince Andrew was intensely examined. BBC also reported that Andrew admitted it was a significant mistake to have stayed at Epstein's residence in 2010. However, that's not all; the Prince had also invited Epstein to multiple events, including his daughter's birthday party. Nevertheless, despite these controversies, Buckingham Palace has adamantly refuted all allegations against Andrew.

2. Separation With Sarah Ferguson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Derek Hudson

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson share an unconventional bond. Despite divorcing in 1996, they still maintained a good bond among themselves; still, it is worth noting that their romance faced many challenges, particularly due to Andrew's long absences since he was serving in the Royal Navy. Therefore, despite their two children, their marriage began to show, and eventually succumbed, to signs of strain. Additionally, the Duchess also found herself embroiled in one of the most infamous royal scandals when photos of her receiving a toe-sucking from multimillionaire businessman John Bryan went viral, as per The Independent.

3. Questionable Luxury Lifestyle

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Eamonn McCormack

Even after apparent financial backing, there has been little clarity on how Andrew manages to fund his lifestyle, a topic highlighted by The Guardian. His lifestyle has often seemed similar to that of a super-wealthy personality, with Andrew frequently enjoying luxurious accommodations and holidays, unlike other members of the royal family who strive to exhibit simplicity. This included his penchant for using the queen’s helicopter for travel, particularly to attend golf gatherings. His financial dealings and the way he has maintained his lifestyle have captured public attention for quite some time.

4. Spending Time With 'Shady' People

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Stephen Pond

While members of the royal family are often associated with influential figures, Prince Andrew's connections have raised eyebrows, especially due to his association with individuals with questionable reputations. One such individual is Tarek Kaituni, a Libyan man convicted of gun smuggling in 2005. Kaituni played a role in arranging meetings between the prince and the late dictator Colonel Gaddafi. As outlined in the Daily Mail, Kaituni has previously flaunted his influence over the Duke and was present at the wedding of his daughter, Princess Eugenie, in 2018.

5. Several Romantic Connections

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library

Dubbed the 'party prince,' Andrew has been romantically linked to numerous women both pre and post-marriage to Ferguson. His first notable relationship was with photographer Koo Stark in 1980, who had previously appeared in an adult film. Following his divorce from Ferguson, Andrew was linked to a string of women, including TV personality Caroline Stanbury; as reported by Nicki Swift, Stanbury and Andrew were romantically involved despite their significant age gap. He was also linked to model Alexandra Escat, Playboy model Denise Martell, and Angie Everhart.