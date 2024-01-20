Same, Same, But Different

Image Source: (L): Instagram | @bianca.censori_official; (R): Getty Images | Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: Here’s How Paris Hilton Thanked Kim Kardashian's Family for the Fendi Outfits Gifted to Son Phoenix

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called it quits after six years of marriage and four kids later. Ye first moved on with his Australian architect wife, Bianca Censori; the SKIMS mogul only dated a few men. The 29-year-old didn't belong to Hollywood but soon became renowned for her questionable outfits. However, hawk-eyed fans quickly noticed her uncanny resemblance to Ye's ex-wife Kardashian. It's unclear who copied who, but here are 5 ways that prove they look too similar to believe.

1. Entrepreneurial Mindset

Image Source: Instagram | (L): @kimkardashian; (R): @bianca.censori_official

Kim Kardashian is a successful entrepreneur who single-handedly established brands like SKIMS, which is now a billion-dollar empire. From being an assistant to Paris Hilton to becoming an owner of renowned businesses, Kardashian has a business mindset. However, coincidentally, her ex-husband's now-wife, Bianca Censori, is not far behind. During her time at the University of Melbourne, the 29-year-old set up her jewelry brand called Nylons Jewellery. They created bracelets and necklaces from Swarovski, which became popular among their peers.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter, North, Shows Off Diamond Grill Teeth in Latest Picture

2. Barely There Two-Piece

Image Source: Instagram | (L): @bianca.censori_official; (R): @kimkardashian

Also Read: North West Leaks Scary Pictures of Kim Kardashian, Concerned Fans Ask, 'Is She Okay?'

Kanye West's exes flaunted their perfect physique in racy, barely-there bikinis, and fans couldn't help but notice the similarity in their choices. Censori posed in a tiny thong from Kim's shapewear brand SKIMS paired with a black g-string. Meanwhile, the reality star often captures herself in a similar two-piece, sometimes in a mirror selfie and other times on a beach. In one of her Instagram posts, Kardashian looked a lot like Censori during her Bahamas trip in a tiny bikini.

3. Preference for Nude shades

Image Source: Instagram | (L): @bianca.censori_official; (R): @kimkardashian

Surprisingly, both Censori and Kardashian have been spotted wearing neutral, monotone shades. Although the reality star refrains from bold colors like blue, pink, red, or purple, Kardashian seems to be the architect's fashion inspiration. It is indeed a fact that after marrying the rapper, Censori has undergone a huge style transformation, which fans believe resembles Kardashian. She's seen sporting block shades like beige, cream, grey, and black. Kim's Instagram is also full of muted tones like brown, beige, and black.

4. Furry Headgear

Image Source: Instagram | (L): @kimkardashian; (R): @bianca.censori_official

Copy or coincidence? Censori and Kardashian were spotted wearing big fur headgear, which caused a buzz online. Although their outfits differed, the fur inspiration was identical. Ye's ex-wife and current wife were compared on social media for looking unbelievably alike. Kardashian's snap was from her ski trip, while Censori was spotted wearing it during her Dubai holiday with her rapper husband. The SKIMS mogul wore a similar furry headpiece in a previous post celebrating the Marc Jacobs X Fendi event.

5. Sisters Act

Image Source: Instagram | (L): @bianca.censori_official; (R): @kimkardashian

Another unbelievable similarity between Censori and Kardashian is their family setting. The Kardashian sisters are all over social media, owing to their successful business and enjoying life in the spotlight. Coincidently, Censori is also not short of "woman's power" in her family. She has two sisters- Alyssia and Angelina Censori and the girls are equally close to their mother, Alexandra Censori. And it is no secret how much the Kardashian sisters are dependent on their "momager" and matriarch, Kris Jenner.

More from Inquisitr

When Kim Kardashian Revealed She Spent 'Hours' Everyday Working as Kanye West's 'Cleanup Crew'

Larsa Pippen Stands For Herself As Co-Star of “RHOM” Says She Was "Busy Kissing the Kardashians A**"