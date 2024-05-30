5 Evident Signs That Tom Cruise's Relationship With Daughter Suri is Alienated

5 Signs That Prove Tom Cruise's Relationship With His Daughter Suri is Estranged

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Tom Cruise's relationship with Suri underwent a significant transformation after Katie Holmes unexpectedly filed for divorce in 2012. She moved out of the family home with their daughter, establishing their permanent residence in New York City. Their new life in Manhattan was a stark contrast to the glamorous Hollywood days with Tom. During those times, Suri graced the cover of Vanity Fair at just 3 months old, and Forbes named her "Hollywood's Hottest Tot" when she was two per InStyle. There have been multiple signs that hint that the strings between the father and daughter have severed with time. Here's looking at them:

1. Suri Has Dropped Her Father's Surname

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

According to Hello!, Suri Cruise has not been using Tom's last name. After turning 18 on April 18, 2024, and reaching the legal age in the USA, Suri appears to have adopted Katie Holmes' middle name as her new surname, at least in some instances. For example, during her recent performance as Philoclea in her school's musical comedy Head Over Heels, she was listed on the playbill as Suri Noelle, using Holmes' middle name. There has been no official, legal name change filing uncovered by the media yet, so it seems Suri might be choosing to avoid the attention associated with her parents' famous last names.

2. Suri Reportedly Does Not Want to do Anything With Tom

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

In December 2013, Tom was photographed at Disney World with Suri. Since then, there has been little public interaction between them. During a 2013 deposition for his defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media, Tom hinted at being estranged from Suri. According to The Hollywood Reporter when questioned about his attorney's comparison of his absence to a soldier being away in Afghanistan, Tom responded, "I didn't hear the Afghanistan [comment], but that's what it feels like, and certainly on this last movie, it was brutal."

3. Suri Allegedly Does Not Watch Tom's Movies

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

One person who doesn't contribute to the earnings of Tom's movies is his daughter, Suri Cruise. A source claimed to the Daily Mail in March 2023 that "[Suri] does not know her father anymore, and she has not spent time with him in a decade. She does not go to see his movies, and he has no part in her life." However, Suri's passion for the world of motion pictures is unmistakable, with a particular inclination toward vocal expression over acting. At 16, she made her movie singing debut by performing a cover of Blue Moon for the opening credits of her mother's romcom Alone Together, set during the pandemic.

4. Tom Has No Say in Suri's College Plans

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jun Sato

TMZ reportedly obtained insights from a source purportedly familiar with the documents, stating that Tom agreed to provide $400,000 annually in child support until Suri reaches the age of 18. Beyond that period, while the child support ceases, Cruise allegedly committed to covering all of Suri's college expenses. "Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective," a source told The Mail in March 2023.

5. Suri Heard Nothing From Her Dad on Her 18th Birthday

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

On her milestone birthday, Suri was seen in NYC with a friend, carrying what appeared to be a birthday gift bag. According to Page Six, Suri and her unnamed companion were on their way to birthday celebrations. Meanwhile, Tom was in London, England, 3,500 miles away, working on Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, the next installment of his billion-dollar action franchise. It might have been too challenging for him to break away from filming, board a private jet, and visit his daughter for a few hours on her special day. Alternatively, he might have been reserving his energy for Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday celebration, which took place two days after Suri's birthday.