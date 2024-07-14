5 Crazy Ways in Which Donald Trump Affected Liz Cheney and Her Family

5 Bizarre Ways Trump Shaped Liz Cheney and Her Family’s Lives

Liz Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Donald J. Trump within the Republican Party, penned a controversial memoir, Oath and Honor. It cited a bizarre account of how her principled stand against the business tycoon affected her and her family profoundly. From personal attacks and lost friendships to unlikely alliances and political sacrifices, Cheney's experiences reflect the deep and often strange impact Trump has had on American politics and individual lives. Here are six revelations she made in her work that made headlines.

1. Personal Attacks from Republicans

As per CNN, Cheney's decision to speak out against Trump and vote to impeach led to a major backlash within her own party, resulting in intense criticism and allegations of disloyalty. At a meeting to decide her fate as head of the Republican Conference, she was confronted by male colleagues who accused her of having a defiant attitude and not being contrite enough. Representative Mike Kelly opined, “It’s like you’re playing in the biggest game of your life and you look up and you see your girlfriend sitting on the opponent’s side!”

2. Her Family Lost Long-Time Friends

Her stance against Trump not only affected her political career but also strained her family’s relationships. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and mother Lynne Cheney, supported her break from the party. However, they experienced firsthand how Trump’s influence had infiltrated their social circles. On January 6, 2021, Liz texted one of her best friends about the attack on the Capitol, only to receive a blunt response. Liz wrote, “She threw away a friendship of over 60 years with my mother and my family for nothing.”

3. An Unlikely Alliance with Nancy Pelosi

One of the most surprising outcomes of her stance against Trump was Liz's new alliance with then-House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi. Despite their strict policy differences and past drama, Pelosi supported Liz’s appointment to the House Committee investigating the events of January 6. Liz wrote, “We stood at opposite ends of the political spectrum, with very sharp policy differences. We may have disagreed on pretty much everything else but Nancy Pelosi and I saw eye to eye on one thing that mattered more than any other— the defense of our Constitution and the preservation of our republic.”

4. A Fox News Host’s Attempt to Reconcile Liz and Trump

As per the reports of The New York Times, in an unexpected event, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade once attempted a reconciliation between Liz and Trump. Kilmeade called Liz in March 2021 with an odd request— to consider sitting down with Trump. Liz firmly declined, stating, “Trump tried to overturn an election. He went to war with the rule of law. He violated his oath to the Constitution.” Kilmeade acknowledged Trump’s actions but emphasized that a reconciliation might be necessary to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

5. Her Political Sacrifice

Liz was acutely aware that her stance against Trump could cost her political career. Representing Wyoming, a state Trump won decisively, Liz knew that her actions were criticized by many of her constituents. Despite this, she felt it was imperative to continue given Trump’s threats to democracy. Her friend allegedly questioned, “Does withdrawing from your race make you stronger or weaker in confronting the threat Trump poses?” She replied, “It weakens my hand.” Nevertheless, Liz decided to run for re-election, fully aware of the likely consequences. Ultimately, she lost the Republican primary to a Trump-endorsed candidate.