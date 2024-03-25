5 Celebrities with Horrifying Encounters Involving Guns

These 5 Celebs Survived Getting Shot, Here Are Their Stories

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Ryan Emberleyl; (R) Photo by Noam Galai

Bang Bang, They Shot Me Down. Numerous famous people have been shot at yet have escaped assassination attempts. However, several well-known people have been shot in rather different situations. You may read the most incredible accounts of how some well-known faces were shot and lived to tell the tale in this gallery, which features celebrities who were shot during the war as well as those who shot themselves in the foot (literally). Brace yourself for the harrowing true stories of when the bullet met the famous.

1. Kelly Preston

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Kelly Preston, the late wife of John Travolta, experienced difficulties while she was still engaged to Charlie Sheen. The ex-couple ended their romance in 1989 after a gunshot incident that impacted their relationship. Both people refuted rumors that Sheen had shot Preston. In 2011, the Sky High star told TMZ that the incident was an accident. "I heard a f------ gunshot go off. I thought, 'She did it, she finally f------ did it. She killed herself and they're going to f------ blame me.' She explained to me that when she lifted my pants off the scale in the bathroom...the tiny revolver I used to carry...it fell out of the back jeans pocket and hit the floor and shot a bullet right between her legs," as per Newsweek. Sheen made similar claims in his interview, explaining how it turned into a strange occurrence. Although several years later, Preston sadly passed away in July 2020 due to breast cancer.

2. Megan Thee Stallion

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Nacion

The disturbing conditions of Tory Lanez's shooting incident were disclosed by Megan Thee Stallion, who claimed that her fellow rapper had shot him in the foot in July 2020, as per the New York Times. According to several stories, she was injured after coming into touch with a chunk of broken glass. The HISS hitmaker said that after leaving Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home for a party, Lanez released the gunshot at the back of her feet. A trial establishing Lanez's accountability for the case started, and the She Make It Clap Freestyle rapper was found guilty.

3. Oliver Stone

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

Oliver Stone fought for his nation in Vietnam throughout the war before concentrating on his career as a director, as per U.S. Department of Defence. He was hit by shrapnel in his legs and bottom in 1967 and was wounded after being shot in the neck. "I moved up quickly on a one-man spider hole between our two platoons — from which I sensed someone had just fired," the filmmaker who won a BAFTA stated. "On instinct, from 15 yards out, I pulled the pin on my grenade and hurled it. It was a crazy risk. If I'd overthrown the grenade, it probably would've wounded or killed some of our own men crouched beyond the hole."

4. Trace Adkins

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

During a dispute in February 1994, Trace Adkins's then-wife unintentionally shot him in the heart, almost killing him. Julie Curtis allegedly aimed a.38 pistol at Adkins during their argument over his drinking habits. She pulled the trigger when the country music artist attempted to stop her, leaving him with a bullet wound to his heart and lungs. "It wasn't my time to go," he candidly told People. "It was painful, but it didn't sear my memory. The physical pain — broken bones and surgeries and bullets and getting beat up and cut — has never really bothered me. I have a high tolerance for it. It's the broken hearts that left the deepest scars."

5. Vanilla Ice

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Desiree Navarro

Vanilla Ice experienced multiple near-death incidents, some of which occurred early in his career. He disclosed in interviews that following a South Dallas event, he avoided trouble with another rapper. The 56-year-old Ice Ice Baby hitmaker recalled seeing the shooter barefoot and firing from the shoulder, although he would not say exactly when it happened. Luckily, he was not hit by a bullet at that moment. A fake story once claimed that the hip-hop artist "died in a single vehicle crash on Route 80 between Morristown and Roswell." The following morning, the rapper took to his Twitter profile to refute circulating allegations on social media that he died in a car crash.