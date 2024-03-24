5 Celebrities Who Have Faced Legal Challenges Due To Their Ex-Bodyguards

Celebrities Who Were Sued by Their Bodyguards

Celebrities are often accompanied by their bodyguards, ensuring their safety and protection from potential threats. Yet, there are occasions where celebrities find themselves entangled in legal battles, defending their actions in court. Lawsuits filed by former staffers, including bodyguards, have become commonplace in the celebrity world. These legal battles can arise from a range of issues, from disputes over unpaid wages to more serious allegations, such as assault or misconduct. Here's a glimpse into the lives of five well-known celebrities who have faced lawsuits from their bodyguards.

1. Johnny Depp

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tim P. Whitby

In a legal showdown that made headlines, two former bodyguards took legal action against their ex-boss, Johnny Depp, citing unpaid wages and hazardous working conditions. Eugene Arreola and Miguel Sanchez, the two disgruntled former employees of Depp, filed a complaint in a Los Angeles court, alleging that the actor failed to adhere to the state employment regulations, as reported by Vulture. The duo also asserted that they were tasked with responsibilities far beyond their job descriptions, with no compensation for overtime or any breaks despite being mandated by law.

2. Britney Spears

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By JB Lacroix

In another legal clash that made headlines, Britney Spears faced a sexual harassment lawsuit from a former bodyguard, alleging that she had made unwelcome sexual advances on him. As reported by ABC News, the ex-bodyguard Fernando Flores filed the incident back in 2010 detailing instances of Spears allegedly exposing herself to him which made him supper uncomfortable. However, Spears vehemently denied these allegations, posting a statement on her website accusing Flores of fabricating the claims for financial gain and exploiting her celebrity stature.

3. Kris Jenner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jamie McCarthy

According to USA Today, Kris Jenner faced a lawsuit from a former bodyguard who alleged sexual harassment. In 2020, Marc McWilliams, a former bodyguard, filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian matriarch, for "embarking on a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with [McWilliams] of an inappropriate and sexual nature." In his legal claim, McWilliams asserted that despite his requests for her to stop, Jenner allegedly continued with this behavior. Much to the displeasure of the Kardashian clan, the case remained unresolved for years.

4. Justin Bieber

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Rachpoot

Justin Bieber found himself entangled in a legal with a former bodyguard, Moshe Benabou, at a pivotal point in his career. In early 2013, Benabou filed a lawsuit against the singer, seeking nearly half a million dollars in damages for alleged physical assault by the singer. Benabou also took legal action against Bieber's touring company, claiming unpaid overtime wages due to his demanding job of providing near-constant security for the singer. One incident highlighted in the lawsuit involved a physical fight initiated by Bieber, according to reports by Nicki Swift.

5. Lil Wayne

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Stacy Revere

According to a report by the New York Post, Lil Wayne faced legal action from a former bodyguard who claimed that the rapper held an assault rifle in a threatening manner before physically assaulting him at his Hidden Hills, California home. The bodyguard detailed the harm he endured which included physical and emotional injuries, huge medical expenses, lost wages, and a diminished ability to earn income after his beef with the rapper. These damages resulted in him developing post-traumatic stress disorder which required professional counselling.