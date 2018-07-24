Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo Reveals What He’s Lost Since Becoming A Dad To Baby Felicity

For Jinger Duggar’s husband Jeremy Vuolo, the struggle to stay awake is real. Jeremy recently answered Duggar fans’ prayers by sharing an Instagram update on how things are going in the Vuolo household after the arrival of Jinger and Jeremy’s first child, daughter Felicity Nicole Vuolo. Neither of Jeremy’s two posts about parenthood included photos of Felicity, but he did delight Duggar fans with his dad humor.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, Jinger Duggar, 24, and Jeremy Vuolo, 30, welcomed their baby girl to the world on July 19. The Counting On stars understandably decided to take a break from social media to bond with little Felicity, but Jeremy returned to Instagram on Monday to give fans an update on how he feels about fatherhood. After being a parent for a few days, he has one big complaint.

Both of the Duggar husband’s Instagram posts were about a major life change that many new parents struggle with when caring for a newborn. However, Jeremy found a hilarious way to let his followers know that he’s not getting his beauty rest. In his first Instagram post, the sleep-deprived dad bid a sad farewell to dreamland with one of his first dad jokes.

“To Sleep, my dear friend and faithful companion, so long. It was a good run. Fondly, Jeremy,” he wrote.

The background of Vuolo’s dad meme was a photo of the bed sheets that he’s not getting to use. He also added a caption reading, “Goodbye, dear friend… #parenthood.”

Goodbye, dear friend… #parenthood A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT

In his second Instagram post, Vuolo revealed what he’s been doing to combat the exhaustion and lack of sleep that are common side effects of having a baby. It was an ode to a beverage that was already near and dear to him and Jinger before they became parents.

“To Coffee, it’s just you and me now. Don’t let me down. Gratefully, Jeremy,” it read.

The post also included a caption that read, “You’ve never tasted so good. #parenthood.”

It’s no secret that Jinger and Jeremy are coffee lovers. In a video shared on the TLC YouTube page, the Counting On couple revealed that they gave their wedding guests small bags of coffee beans to throw at them as they left the church in lieu of the traditional rice that is usually tossed on the bride and groom. As reported by OK! Magazine, Jinger enjoys a cup of Joe so much that she has even talked about creating her own coffee blend and selling it online.

Luckily for the Duggar daughter, she won’t have to give up her favorite beverage while she’s breastfeeding. According to Baby Center, the American Academy of Pediatrics says that it’s safe for breastfeeding mothers to drink up to three cups of coffee a day.

Jinger and Jeremy have their own coffee bean roaster, but perhaps the new parents should spend any spare time that they have napping not roasting and grinding beans for their favorite brew.