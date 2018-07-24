Demi Lovato Shares Another Selfie As She Rocks Her New, Blonde Hairdo

Demi Lovato really seems to be feeling her new, blonde hairdo.

As the Inquisitr shared a few days ago, Lovato posted a photo on her Instagram account, showing off her newly dyed blonde hair to all of her fans. In the caption of the image, she described her hair color as “blonde-ish.”

And just today, the singer was at it again, showing off her new hairstyle to her army of Instagram followers. In the image, Lovato shared an up close and personal photo of herself sporting the new hairstyle. The songstress wears her newly dyed tresses down and curly in the gorgeous new selfie.

Lovato wears a full face of beautiful makeup, complete with dark, filled-in eyebrows as well as pink eyeshadow and eyeliner. To complete her makeup, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer sports a light brown lipgloss as well as subtle blush across her cheeks.

It appears that Lovato is in a bathroom though she does not reveal to fans exactly where she is in the image. She keeps her look casual and laid back, wearing only a white v-neck T-shirt that shows off her tan body.

Not surprisingly, the 25-year-old’s photo has gained a ton of accolades from her 69 million followers with 2.3 million likes in addition to 30,000-plus comments within just hours of the post going live.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 23, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

Many of her fans couldn’t help but gush over how gorgeous Lovato looks while countless others expressed their opinions on her new hairstyle.

“Love the new hair colour. It really suits you demi, gorgeous.”

“What look can’t you pull off?” another fan asked.

“One of thee hottest pics I’ve ever seen of you,” one more fan chimed in.

And though it seems like most of her fans love Demi’s new choice in hair color, it came at a price. According to Entertainment Tonight, the process for the singer to go from black to blonde was super intense.

“On Monday, Lovato posted a new Instagram story showing off her new hair color, which was done by celebrity stylist Amber Maynard at Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, using Joico LumiShine’s new ‘DD’ Crèmes and Joico Blonde Life Lightening Powder. ET has learned that the singer spent six to eight hours at the salon on Saturday and an additional four more hours on Sunday to get her new beach-blonde tresses.”

Blonde-ish…… ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

According to her website, Lovato is enjoying a little downtime before she resumes her tour on the 26th in Atlantic City, New Jersey.