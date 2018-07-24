Mila Kunis Opens Up About ‘Horrible’ Breakup With Macaulay Culkin, Spills Details On Her Single Life

Mila Kunis described the 'horrible' breakup with ex Macaulay Culkin, and what it was like to be single before she started dating Ashton Kutcher.

Mila Kunis opened up during Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast about her breakup with Macaulay Culkin, whom she dated before she finally got together with Ashton Kutcher. Mila didn’t hold back on blaming herself for the way things went, and recalled that things went horribly wrong, detailed TooFab.

“I had a horrible breakup. I had a horrible, horrible, horrible breakup… I f****ed up. I was an a**hole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it… And that’s kinda something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d**k,’ and accept it and I own it.”

Kunis didn’t go into detail about exactly what she did that was so horrible, but reiterated that it was “f***ed up.” She also added that it was “super hard” to forgive herself for whatever she did.

Culkin and Kunis dated between 2002 and 2010 for eight years. Around the time that the couple broke up, Kunis was getting recognized for her exceptional acting in the movie Black Swan. The two had known each other growing up, reported People. But even while the two were still together, Mila had voiced that she wasn’t looking to get married, saying that “Not to say that I don’t believe in it, but it’s just not something that’s important to me,” detailed the Daily Mail.

Two years would pass before Mila started dating her eventual husband, Ashton Kutcher. For those two years, Mila revealed that she lived the single life.

“When I got to be single I said, I just need to figure myself out. I genuinely need to know why I did what I did and, like, regroup myself as a human… So I just did that and, subsequently, after 6pm was open for business.”

Not shying away from the truth, Kunis also said that “I didn’t want to date, I didn’t want to be taken out to the movies.”

Eventually, Kutcher would come onto the scene and sweep her off her feet. Mila remembers that the first time she spent the night at someone’s house in two years was at Ashton’s. And although her younger self didn’t believe in marriage, she got married in 2015. Now the happy couple has two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri. The family tends to keep a low profile, and rarely brings their kids out in front of the public eye.

Mila will be gracing the cover of Cosmopolitan in the August issue. In the interview, she talks about why she keeps a low profile on social media and why she doesn’t read any of the tabloid stories or rumors that are written about her, according to the Schmooze. Kunis is also expected to discuss what her life is like with her husband.