Lisa Vanderpump Gets Emergency Restraining Order After A Fan Verbally Threatens Her At Her Restaurant

It’s not all fun and games when it comes to fame. This past weekend, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a scary run in with a fan.

According to the Daily Mail, the reality star was having dinner with family and friends at her West Hollywood restaurant, Pump, when she was approached by 47-year-old Kendrick Rustad, who began to shout profanities at Vanderpump around 9:00 p.m. Not only did Rustad verbally attack Vanderpump, he also threatened her safety, a source says.

“He was spitting and screaming and extremely aggressive.”

When authorities arrived on the scene, they did their best to subdue Rustad, who continued to scream things at police and spit. It took police nearly 45 minutes to get him to calm down and they were forced to take drastic measure to subdue him.

“He was put in the back of the car and was trying to kick the window out, so they had to move him out of the vehicle and onto a stretcher-type thing,” a source close to the situation says.

Following the scary incident, Vanderpump was granted an emergency restraining order against the restaurant patron, and she hopes to be able to extend the restraining order even further at a scheduled court appearance this coming Friday. The order states that Rustad isn’t allowed within 100 feet of any of Vanderpump’s three restaurants, which include Pump, Sur, and her new bar, TomTom.

Rustad has already been released from jail after posting $250 bond and was charged with a misdemeanor. The incident is clearly weighing heavy on the normally outspoken reality star and Vanderpump even refused to speak to press regarding the ordeal, telling outlets that she was “too stressed” to talk about what happened.

Rich Aguiar, a family friend of Vanderpump’s who was at the restaurant at the time of the incident, explained that the situation was incredibly scary for the reality star.

“I was worried for her. She’s so welcoming and open. To see somebody who was that aggressive was very disturbing,” he said.

Aguiar also applauded the police for responding to the incident so quickly, and said that he hopes the troubled man gets the help that he needs so something like this does not happen again.

Though his Twitter page is private, Rustad includes a link to his business that is named after himself, KR Interior Design Group, where it says that the business creates “custom environments for home and business.”

In his profile picture, Rustad looks incredibly professional in a brown blazer and a light blue button-down shirt. He is also holding a dog, presumably his own, in the photo.

Vanderpump is scheduled to be back in court on Friday, in hopes of extending the restraining order.