‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Emily Simpson Explains Her Weight, Reveals Why She’s Not A ‘Size 2’

Emily Simpson is not a size 2, and she's explaining why.

Emily Simpson is not exactly a fitness fanatic.

During tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, Simpson and her fellow new housewife, Gina Kirschenheiter, are seen joining longtime cast member Tamra Judge and her husband, Eddie Judge, at their Orange County gym, CUT Fitness. However, while Kirschenheiter is raring to go when it comes to the workouts ahead, Simpson seems less than enthused.

“Most women in Orange County don’t have to work but I have three toddlers and a job,” she explains, according to a report by 2 Paragraphs.

As some fans already know, Simpson, a lawyer, has her hands full with not only her family and her busy career, but also her second job, party planning.

“If I had the time, I would get up every morning and go to the gym so I’d be a size 2…but I’m not,” she explained.

According to 2 Paragraphs, Simpson’s sister, Sara, served as a surrogate for all three of Simpson’s kids.

Earlier this year, after filming began on the 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, a number of casting rumors surfaced, some of which claimed that returning member Gretchen Rossi would be returning to the show. However, when Bravo TV officially announced the Season 13 cast, Rossi wasn’t included. Instead, Kirschenheiter and Simpson were called upon to fill the empty spaces left by Peggy Sulahian, Meghan King Edmonds, and Lydia McLaughlin, all of whom left the show after Season 12.

While Emily Simpson hasn’t been involved in too much drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County quite yet, she’s faced her fair share of drama off the show after a shocking report about her husband hit the web earlier this month.

Weeks ago, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which they revealed that Shane Simpson had been accused of abusing his former wife sexually, physically, and emotionally before their 2008 breakup, which he denied.

“He was physically abusive to me,” Miriam wrote in her divorce papers. “He was sexually abusive to me.”

“He made me feel trapped and hopeless as a result of excessive control and lack of liberties placed upon me…Because of all the aforementioned abuse, stress, and circumstances, I became physically ill after months of diagnostic tests, blood transfusions, and other medical procedures, not only was I diagnosed with blood disorders caused by stress, my body was what seems to be near death and I had no choice but to leave,” she continued.

To see more of Emily Simpson, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 tonight and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.