‘RHOC’ Preview: Kelly Dodd Lashes Out At Vicki Gunvalson For Setting Up Michael Dodd With His New Girlfriend

Kelly Dodd feels betrayed.

Did Vicki Gunvalson break girl code? That’s what Kelly Dodd thinks.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 shared by Us Weekly, Kelly is seen confronting her co-star and friend after learning that Vicki had set up her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, with his new girlfriend.

“I want to talk to you about a little rumor. I’m getting all of these text messages and everything that you hooked up Michael,” Kelly says to Vicki in the preview clip.

“I didn’t hook up Michael. I had a barbecue four months ago, my friend was there and he was there,” Vicki explained. “I didn’t hook up anybody.”

According to Vicki, Michael and her friend began communicating with one another after meeting at her party and she didn’t tell her friend Kelly because it was “none of [her] business.” She also believed that Michael should have been the one to tell Kelly about his relationship with the other woman.

“Don’t blame me. Take it up with Michael!” Vicki added.

While Vicki doesn’t believe it was her responsibility to tell her friend about her now-ex-husband’s relationship, that was only the tip of the iceberg for Kelly. As their conversation continued, things got even more heated between the women after Kelly learned that Vicki had gone out on a number of double dates with Michael and his new girlfriend.

“You’ve gone out with them a couple times? And you never told me?” Kelly yells in the sneak peek. “Why would you not tell me? Are you kidding? … Anybody would say that’s f**ked up.”

“Stop! Don’t point your finger at me! Don’t you dare do that. It’s not my fault that your husband is dating somebody,” Vicki fires back.

According to an Us Weekly magazine source, Kelly is extremely upset with Vicki and feels betrayed by her closeness to her ex-husband. However, as the insider also explained, Michael is a close friend of Vicki’s boyfriend, Steve Lodge, and they are bound to cross paths from time to time.

In September of last year, as new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 aired on Bravo, Kelly and Michael announced they were divorcing after 11 years of marriage, and in February, their divorce was finalized.

Kelly and Michael share a 12-year-old daughter, Jolie.

To see more of Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.