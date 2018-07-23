ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Face Big Challenges On Their Overnight Date

Will complications wreak havoc on Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's fantasy suite date during Episode 9 of 'The Bachelorette'?

Fans are anxious to check out Becca Kufrin’s fantasy suite overnight dates during Episode 9 of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season. She’s down to just three more men, and these next dates could play a big role in who is sent home. New spoilers are out regarding Becca’s outing with Garrett, and it looks like there are some intense moments ahead.

ABC shared one sneak peek into Garrett Yrigoyen and Becca Kufrin’s date in Thailand, and the daytime portion of their date hits a bit of a snag. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that the two are supposed to take a relaxing and romantic bamboo raft excursion down a river, but it seems that nobody working to schedule this realized that it was going to take place on a national holiday in Thailand. Instead of having the river to themselves, Garrett and Becca end up trying to navigate their way through crowds of Thai residents rafting in the river as well.

Yrigoyen and Kufrin end up bumping into other rafts, getting splashed by elephants, and even having the people along the river purposely splash them repeatedly. While this could have put a damper on this Bachelorette date, spoilers hint that Becca and Garrett embrace the chaos and go with the flow of it all.

Is Garrett getting cold feet?

Don't miss #TheBachelorette fantasy suites TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/PTtPkkYsYs — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 23, 2018

Additional Bachelorette spoilers from Access Online suggest that Becca will have some serious expectations when it comes to her dinner with Garrett. These two have developed a solid relationship, but she needs to know exactly where he stands as she considers whether to cut Yrigoyen or one of the other two remaining men. Garrett and Becca’s date will be shown third out of the three outings in Episode 9, which means that Kufrin has already determined where things stand with Blake Horstmann and Jason Tartick.

In the new sneak peek of the Week 9 show, Becca is heard talking about how she wants to dig deeper and figure out where her relationship with Garrett stands. Kufrin says she’d like to hear Yrigoyen say he loves her, but she’s not sure he’s quite at that point yet. During their romantic evening together, Bachelorette spoilers reveal that he’ll open up about almost backing out of doing the show.

Yrigoyen will admit he’s had a fear of doing the show, of getting engaged, or of getting married again and having it not work out. However, Kufrin will say that she sees how open he works on being when it comes to taking this seriously. Becca will also talk about how she knows this is not easy for Garrett sometimes, but she appreciates him trying. The Bachelorette says she wants to have these conversations so they can get to the next step, and that she then asks him how he sees their future if he is the last man standing.

Will Garrett Yrigoyen manage to provide Becca Kufrin with a confident answer about where he sees their relationship in the future? The Bachelorette spoilers would hint that she’s pleased with his response, as he’s said to be sticking around and has a very good shot at snagging that final rose. Viewers are anxious to see which, if any, of the three men get to spend time in the fantasy suite with Becca, and teasers suggest that there’s both happiness and heartbreak on the way with this July 23 episode.