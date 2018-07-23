Jason Aldean Reveals That He And His Wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, Used IVF For Second Pregnancy

'It was definitely something we had planned.'

Following the birth of their now 7-month-old son, Memphis, Jason Aldean has revealed that he and his wife are expecting again. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the country crooner took to his popular Instagram page to share that he and his wife Brittany are awaiting the arrival of their second bundle of joy.

“Sup everybody……. guess who is gonna be a BIG brother! #thisdude#aldeanpartyof6″

Aldean already has two daughters, 11-year-old Kendyl and 15-year-old Keely, from a previous marriage. But after the birth of their son, Aldean and his wife Brittany knew that they wanted to have another child sooner rather than later, which is why they decided to use IVF to help them get pregnant rather quickly.

“After having our son, we knew we wanted to have two kids. I have my two older daughters already, so after Memphis was born, we knew we wanted to have another one pretty quick — to go ahead and knock it out and have one that was a little closer in age to him,” the 41-year-old told People.

Mostly, Aldean says that he and his wife chose to get pregnant sooner rather than later because they want to “knock it out” so the kids will be close in age.

“I would much rather knock it out now while we’re used to having one in diapers and formula and all of that,” the country star dished. “I think it’s tougher when you get out of that and wait a couple years and then have to go redo it all. … We just wanted them to be close in age, and we figured we’re already in that mindset now, so why not?”

Aldean also revealed to fans that the couple went through IVF with their son Memphis, so it didn’t really come as a shock that they had to undergo that same process for their second child. And Aldean revealed that the couple knows the gender of the child but they aren’t releasing to the public just yet.

Unlike her first pregnancy where she felt pretty good throughout, this one is a little bit rougher on Brittany as she has been pretty sick for the last few weeks.

Brittany and Jason had a little bit of a controversial first meeting. According to Country Living, the couple first laid eyes on each other when Aldean was married to his high school sweetheart, Jessica (Ussery) Aldean, in 2012. At the time, Jason and Jessica had been married for 11 years but were facing some problems in their relationship.

By 2013, the couple filed for divorce and Aldean began dating [then] Brittany Kerr. The couple has now been married for three years.