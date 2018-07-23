Kim Kardashian And Friend Larsa Pippen Stun In Matching White Bikinis

There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Kim Kardashian is living her absolute best life this summer.

It’s not uncommon for the reality star to clutter her Instagram feed with selfies and sexy bikini photos, especially during the hot summer months. Today was certainly no exception for the mother of three as she and her pal, Larsa Pippen, struck a pose in nearly matching white bikinis.

In the sexy photo, Kardashian wears her long, dark locks down as she sports an oversized pair of sunnies. Her bikini leaves little to the imagination with the bottoms tying at the side of her legs and showing off her trim figure as she kneels in the pool. Her toned tummy is also on display as she backs up just a little bit, placing her hands at her sides.

Larsa looks equally as good as her friend Kim, donning a similar white bikini, only with a bandeau top. In the photo, Larsa is sitting down with one leg on the pool step, which perfectly exposes her leg muscles. The 44-year-old rocks french braided pigtails as wells as a pair of big white shades. Kim does not reveal where the friends are during their poolside outing, but it seems as though they may be hanging out in Kim’s backyard.

So far, the image has garnered the attention of many of Kardashian’s followers, amassing over 1.4 million likes in addition to 5,200 comments within just three hours of going live on Kim’s Instagram. Some fans were quick to comment on how amazing both women look in their swimsuits while countless other fans confessed that they were jealous of their pool time.

“Your body looks better than ever.”

“You are such a beautiful woman Kim,” another fan wrote.

“I need to go in this pool,” one more fan wrote.

It seems as though Kim is finally relaxing after a long weekend. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to the emergency room with her husband, rapper Kanye West, after West fell ill with the flu. West’s symptoms reportedly worsened very quickly and he was forced to go to West Hills Hospital. Both Kim and Kanye were photographed leaving the hospital in sweats and didn’t appear to stay for a very long time.

The visit to the hospital comes just after the famous couple attended Pusha T’s wedding in Virginia Beach the previous day. Pusha, who is the president of Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music record label, married his longtime love, Virginia Williams, in a beautiful ceremony.