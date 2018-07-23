Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz Dish On Tom Tom Ahead Of Its Grand Opening

When is the venue opening to the public?

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are getting ready to open Tom Tom to the public, and as they prepare for the venue’s grand opening later this month, they are revealing what fans should expect from the latest establishment of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant empire.

On July 23, Us Weekly magazine revealed that Tom Tom, which is located on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, California, is set to open at some point in the next week, but still, the Vanderpump Rules stars have yet to confirm an exact date.

“Every spot is like it’s unique own little world — there’s not a bad seat in the house,” Schwartz recently explained to Bravo.

According to the report, Tom Tom features a “beautiful bar” which is visible to patrons as soon as they walk in. Then, as patrons walk further and further into the venue, they are greeted by private half-circle booths. There’s even a play on light as a beautiful garden is revealed during sundown.

Although the restaurant hasn’t yet officially opened to the public, Sandoval and Schwartz did host a soft opening of Tom Tom earlier this month, which also served as a birthday celebration for Jax Taylor. As fans may have seen, Taylor has been hinting that he will be working at the restaurant by talking about his business meetings at the restaurant on Twitter.

As fans wait on the edge of their seats to visit Tom Tom, the Instagram page set up for the restaurant has been teasing its fans and followers with tons of new photos and updates in recent months. Most recently, the page shared an image of a design sketch of the location. Before that, a gorgeous chandelier was seen with plants and tons of woodwork in the background.

According to Tom Schwartz, Tom Tom will be a great place to go on a date.

“You get a cocktail at the bar, then you sit down by the fireplace, you whisper sweet nothings into each other’s ears, then you go to the shot bar, take shots, get the mojo flowing,” Schwartz told Bravo. “Then you go to the garden and you fall in love all over again — or for the first time!”

In addition to serving as the location for Jax Taylor’s birthday earlier this month, Tom Tom has also been used as the host for the Daily Mail Summer party, which took place weeks ago.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.