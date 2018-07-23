Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Budget Reportedly A Fraction Of Prince Harry And Megan Markle’s — Here’s Why

The princess, who is ninth in line to the throne, will have a lavish ceremony at a bargain price.

Princess Eugenie, the 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sara Ferguson, who is ninth in line to the throne, is set to marry her longtime love Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12, and many of the details will mirror the recent wedding of her cousin Prince Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle.

In addition to exchanging their vows at the royals’ go-to locale, St. George’ Chapel at Windsor Castle, a guest list that will include 1,200 members of the public, a live TV broadcast, and a copycat carriage processional through Windsor, Eugenie and Jack’s guests will get the full royal wedding treatment. But this wedding won’t break the bank, at least not in royal terms.

According to a new report by Express, Princess Eugenie’s wedding is expected to cost between £380,000 and £760,000 ($497,900 to $995,700 in U.S. currency). While that’s still a hefty price tag, it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s big day, which ended up costing somewhere in the of £35 million ($45,858, 645) range.

There are several reasons for Eugenie’s “cheaper” wedding. A large portion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s massive wedding budget was spent on security. In May, thousands of people gathered near the Windsor grounds to catch a peak of the royal couple for their Saturday morning nuptials.

But because Princess Eugenie’s wedding is on a Friday, less public attendance is expected. (Although celebrity guests should probably be expected. Not only is Eugenie close pals with pop star Ellie Goulding and supermodel Cara Delevingne, but her husband has ties to George Clooney.)

Of course, there is also less public and global interest in this royal wedding, especially since Eugenie is not a “working” royal, so that also explains why less security will be needed.

Ivy Jacobson of the wedding website The Knot told CBS News that the royal family shelled out a reported $500,000 on just one tent to keep paparazzi away, and that didn’t include all of the other measures they went to to keep Harry and Meghan’s wedding day free of incident.

Princess Eugenie first met Jack Brooksbank several years ago during a skiing trip in Switzerland, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The couple became engaged in Nicaragua in January after dating for several years.

Unlike Harry and Meghan, whose full-time work is to represent the monarchy, Eugenie and her fiance have regular jobs. Princess Eugenie works as a director at Hauser & Wirth’s gallery in London, while her husband-to-be is a UK ambassador for George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s tequila brand, Casamigos.