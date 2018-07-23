Samsung Galaxy Watch: Upcoming Smartwatch Reportedly Leaked By Accident On Company’s US Website

New reports suggest that Samsung might have accidentally listed its upcoming smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch, on its United States website.

According to CNET, the Galaxy Watch appeared on the Samsung U.S. website on Monday morning, with the device’s rose gold variant showing up next to the older Gear S2 smartwatch. Although the newer watch’s apparent model number did not match that of the Galaxy Watch that showed up on an FCC listing last week, the “R810” in the model number was similar to the “R800” model number that SamMobile mentioned when it reported on Samsung’s next smartwatch earlier this year.

As the SamMobile report still referred to the device as the Galaxy Gear 4 on its previous report, the new sighting meshes with earlier rumors that suggested a rebranding for Samsung’s smartwatch line, according to The Verge. FCC listings had also appeared to confirm the rebranding, as did schematics that came with the listings.

Both CNET and The Verge wrote that the Samsung Galaxy Watch listing was quickly removed after the accidental leak, though the latter publication observed that it was visible under the “Related Products” section for smartwatches at the time of its report. CNET wrote that the listing remained for a few hours after it was first posted, displaying an image of the watch, with its concise description showing it as a 42-millimeter watch with Bluetooth support. No other specifications or features were displayed before the listing was pulled.

42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch in Rose Gold appears on Samsung’s site https://t.co/BI0T4U8Whd pic.twitter.com/SHRSoq9csf — BardTech (@bardtech_info) July 23, 2018

Despite the lack of information on the supposedly accidental leak, The Verge offered some previously rumored details on the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The publication wrote that the device will likely ship with a new version of Samsung’s Tizen operating system and might also come with some form of support for the company’s Bixby smart assistant. A previous report from CNET also hinted at new health-related features that could tie in with Samsung’s partnership with U.S. telemedicine service Amwell, a bigger battery, and the return of LTE calling.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is expected to compete with another device that is expected to get unveiled in the coming weeks, the Apple Watch Series 4. According to Cult of Mac, the Watch Series 4 is rumored to come in 40-millimeter and 45-millimeter variants, hinting at a larger smartwatch than the existing Series 3, and might also come with a larger screen that would allow it to display more information. Other rumored features include improvements to its heart rate detection, new options for health monitoring, and enhanced battery life.