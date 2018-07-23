Kylie Jenner Joins Travis Scott On Tour, Reportedly Leaves Baby Stormi At Home With The Nanny, Per ‘People’

Kylie Jenner has joined her baby daddy, Travis Scott, on the European leg of his current tour, but the pair is without their baby daughter, Stormi, who is currently back in L.A.

According to a July 23 report by People Magazine, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are spending some alone time together while touring Europe for the rapper’s upcoming concert dates. The pair, who recently graced the cover of GQ Magazine with a set of sexy snapshots, is taking some time away from their parenting duties.

Sources tell the magazine that Kylie and Travis’ baby girl, Stormi Webster, 5 months, didn’t join her famous parents for their trip around Europe. Instead, the little girl remained back at home in L.A. where she is being cared for by her nanny and being looked in on by grandmother, Kris Jenner.

“Kylie joined Travis for his short European tour. She left Stormi at home with a nanny and Kris,” the insider stated, revealing that Jenner “usually travels with Stormi too,” but that “the trip was too short and too far way for her to come.”

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 17, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

Travis Scott played Lollapalooza in Paris on Saturday, and Kylie Jenner was seen by his side as the pair headed to the performance. Sources claim that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended all of her boyfriend’s concerts and that they also got to “enjoy Paris together” during the trip. “They are doing really well and seem happy,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is stronger than ever. Sources tell Hollywood Life that the couple have been talking about getting married, but that the reality star is “scared” to walk down the aisle with the rapper in a lavish, celebrity wedding after seeing what happened to her sister Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries, and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Lamar Odom.

“Kylie is so happy with Travis, she’s madly in love with him and their baby girl. And he feels the exact same way, he worships Kylie. They do talk about getting married, but Kylie’s really scared. It’s not marrying Travis that scares Kylie, it’s all the attention that goes with it,” an insider said of Jenner and Scott.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been sharing more and more of their relationship with the public as of late, and fans can’t help but wonder if an engagement may be next for the couple.