Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Spark Relationship Rumors On Social Media

Is there trouble in paradise already? Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are sparking rumors due to their latest social media activity.

According to a July 23 report by People Magazine, Pete Davidson has deleted all of the photos from his Instagram account, including the snapshots of himself with his fiance, Ariana Grande. The move seems weird to many fans, and comes just after Grande’s former boyfriend, Mac Miller, spoke out about his relationship with the singer.

Pete’s last Instagram activity was a video posted to his story where he was seen smoking what seemed to be marijuana with rapper Machine Gun Kelley in Syracuse, New York, were Davidson is currently filming a new movie. Meanwhile, shortly after Pete deleted all of his photos, Ariana took to social media to post a cryptic message.

“The energy u put out is exactly what u get back, please create a beautiful life for yourselves,” Grande wrote via her Twitter account on Monday. Meanwhile, Davidson’s social media clearing also comes after he took heat from Ariana’s fans over a recent photo she posted to her Instagram account.

Over the weekend, Ariana Grande posted a photo of herself with her grandfather, who passed away four years ago. Pete Davidson commented on the photo saying, “omg what a cutie,” and sparked controversy. One fan called out the Saturday Night Live star, revealing that she shouldn’t be posting flirty comments on a photo of the singer with her late grandfather.

“Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What’s wrong with that? You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It’s sad,” he wrote back.

Fans now believe that either Pete Davidson being criticized yet again for his online comments, or Mac Miller’s latest interview about Ariana Grande could be the reason for the couple’s latest social media activity.

Just last week, Ariana was on the defensive when fans called her out for naming one of the songs on her latest album after her future husband. “He’s my fiance. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK. I won’t be offended. Still wishing y’all all the love in the world,” Grande stated.

It seems that only time will tell whether or not Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson will be able to handle all of the stress and attention that their relationship has garnered, and if they can stay together under the pressure of Hollywood’s bright spotlight.