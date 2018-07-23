Princess Eugenie’s New Husband Won’t Be An Earl, Reports Detail, And It Seems She’s Just Fine With It

Reports reveal that Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank will not take on new royal titles after their wedding

Fans of the royal family are looking forward to Prince Eugenie’s wedding this fall to Jack Brooksbank. There have been quite a few tidbits emerging about their nuptials already, with many comparisons being made to the recent wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. While it sounds as if there will be a fair number of similarities between the two events and the royal pairs, a new report details one place where things will be different.

As royal watchers know, upon getting married, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were given new titles. They are now considered to be the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, which falls in line with others in the family like Kate Middleton and Prince William becoming the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge after they tied the knot. When it comes to Princess Eugenie, however, things will be done differently.

Martha Stewart Weddings details that Princess Eugenie will continue to be referred to as Her Royal Highness, Princess Eugenie, as well as Mrs. Jack Brooksbank once she’s married. Eugenie’s fiancé Jack will not get a royal title of any sort, according to new reports. Some had speculated that he would be given an Earl title, specifically the Earl of Northallerton. However, now it looks like that’s not the case.

While some might think that this is a snub or a sign of trouble among the royals, apparently that’s not the case. Rather, it seems that because Princess Eugenie isn’t considered a working royal, as she doesn’t carry out duties related to the monarchy like Meghan, Kate, William, and Harry do, her spouse doesn’t end up with a new royal name upon the couple’s wedding day.

Luckily, it seems that this doesn’t bother the bride-to-be or her fiancé one bit. The Express notes that Princess Eugenie isn’t concerned at all about titles and is quite content to be Mrs. Jack Brooksbank as her new husband remains a commoner.

Brooksbank and the princess are slated to wed in Windsor Castle in October, and they will be inviting about 1,200 members of the public. They are expected to leave St. George’s Chapel in a carriage, just like Meghan and Harry did on their big day, and there are said to be a handful of other ways that the two events will be similar.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding won’t necessarily be quite the extravaganza that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s was this past spring. However, it is still going to be an exciting event for royal watchers and the countdown to that October 12 date is already on.