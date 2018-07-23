Selena Gomez Stuns In Birthday Photos Shared To Her Instagram Page

Selena Gomez celebrated a low-key 26th birthday with a few friends.

Selena Gomez celebrated her 26th birthday on Sunday, July 22, and the following day, she shared photos from a party thrown for her by some of her friends on her Instagram page.

In the photos, which included some of Gomez’s closest friends, the “Bad Liar” singer was seen wearing a feminine pink gown with her new extensions draped over her shoulders.

“Another year down.. Thank you for all the [birthday] love. I couldn’t be more appreciative of you and my best friends for celebrating with me. I love you guys like crazy! God bless!” she wrote.

In Gomez’s first photo, she was seen smiling with a silver cross around her neck. In others, she was seen standing with a group of girls while wearing a pair of white tennis shoes with her pink floral dress.

In a photo collage posted to her page, Gomez was seen cutting into a large birthday cake as waiters appeared to be standing beside her. Also in the photos other birthday thats were seen, along with birthday balloons and what seemed to be birthday confetti.

After celebrating her birthday at a home, Gomez appeared to embark on a boat ride of some sort and was seen standing with her girlfriends in front of the water.

“When Selena reflects on her birthday, she is very happy for health and very happy to be alive because that was not promised only a short time ago,” a source close to Gomez told Hollywood Life of her special day. “She spent the day reaching out to loved ones and talking to those that reached out to her to thank them for being such a strong sense of support. She really is taking this birthday as a time to reflect on what she has in her life and she is counting her blessings.”

As fans well know, Selena Gomez has been through a lot in the past year. In addition to undergoing a kidney transplant last summer, Gomez went through not one, but two public breakups. First, after dating The Weeknd for 10 months, the two singers parted ways at the end of September and weeks later, she began dating Justin Bieber. Then, just months into her reunion with Bieber, Gomez found herself single once again.

As Gomez says goodbye to another year, she’s being forced to deal not only with the fallout of her ended reunion with Bieber but also Bieber’s recent engagement to Hailey Baldwin. As fans have surely heard, Bieber and Baldwin became engaged weeks ago during a vacation in The Bahamas.

Bieber and Baldwin had been back together for just weeks at the time of their engagement.