James Kennedy And Girlfriend Raquel Leviss Attend The 2018 Maxim Hot 100 Experience [Photos, Video]

See photos of the 'Vanderpump Rules' couple.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss attended The Maxim Hot 100 Experience at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday night, July 21.

Months into filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Kennedy and Leviss proved their relationship is going strong when they posed for a number of cozy photos together on the red carpet during the event.

On Instagram, Kennedy shared a couple of posts of himself and Leviss standing alongside one another as photographers took their photos and in one of his posts, his co-star, Scheana Marie, was seen standing beside him. Meanwhile, on the other side of him and Leviss, Vanderpump Rules regular Jesse Montana was seen.

The Vanderpump Rules couple also spent time with their co-stars inside the event.

Kennedy and Leviss’ joint appearance comes just under two weeks after the beauty queen took to her Instagram page and debuted her new, much blonder hair. As some may have seen on her social media page, Leviss posted a gorgeous image of her hair and applauded her stylist, Barbara, for the look.

“[Barb] is my fairy god mother sent from dream hair heaven,” she wrote.

Also on Instagram recently, Leviss shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend enjoying time together at Pump Lounge, which is one of their boss Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants in West Hollywood.

As for what’s been shared on Kennedy’s Instagram page, he recently posted a photo of himself and his male co-stars, including Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy, enjoying the pool at the Mondrian hotel. He’s also made it clear that he is still employed as a DJ at SUR Restaurant.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss attend The Maxim Hot 100 Experience at Hollywood Palladium on July 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss began dating years ago and while many doubted their romance would last, they have been going strong ever since their relationship began and recently, they confirmed they were moving in together.

“James and I are moving in together. We’re getting our own apartment this summer,” Leviss explained while chatting with the hosts of The Daily Dish. “And I’m going to get a dog. My mom’s going to get me one as a [college] graduation present. I struggle with anxiety so I really want it as an emotional animal.”

“We’re going to get a spot in Beverly Hills adjacent West Hollywood. Very close to SUR. I like being able to walk up the street,” Kennedy added.

Below is a video taken of Kennedy and Leviss during Saturday night’s event.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.