‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Attends Maxim Magazine’s Hot 100 Experience [Photos, Video]

See Scheana Marie at the recent event.

Scheana Marie attended The Maxim Hot 100 Experience at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday night, July 21.

As she and her co-stars continue to film the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, the longtime reality star took a night off from work to hang out with a number of sexy celebrities, including her co-stars, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss.

During the event, Scheana shared a photo of herself, Raquel, and another woman on her Instagram story as they posed inside. In the photo, Scheana was seen showing off her curves in a long-sleeved black minidress with cutouts on the side.

Throughout the past couple of months, Scheana and her co-stars have been extremely busy filming the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules and just before hitting the red carpet, she enjoyed spending time with a number of the other women of the show in Solvang, California.

On Instagram, Scheana and her co-stars, including Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute, chronicled their journey through photos, videos, and stories, and seemed to be getting along great. While some of the women, including Stassi and Ariana, have had their differences during past seasons, the group looked happy to be enjoying a girls trip throughout last week.

Scheana Marie attends The Maxim Hot 100 Experience at Hollywood Palladium on July 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

In other Scheana Marie news, the reality star continues to be linked to her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Adam Spott, as the two share tons of time with one another at SUR Restaurant and with their co-stars.

As fans of the show will recall, Scheana attempted to set Brittany Cartwright up with Adam during Season 6 after she and Jax Taylor split. At the time, Scheana insisted that Adam was a good guy but ultimately, Cartwright and Taylor ended up back together — and engaged.

While Scheana has said on her social media accounts that she is currently single, despite rumors of a romance with Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes earlier this year, rumors continue to link her to Adam and as she and Adam spend more and more time with one another, those rumors continue to heat up.

Below is a video of Scheana Marie posing on the red carpet during Saturday night’s Maxim Hot 100 Experience event.

To see more of Scheana Marie, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules later this year when the series returns to Bravo TV for Season 7. A premiere date for the upcoming installment has not yet been set.