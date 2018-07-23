Mac Miller Opens Up About Ex-Girlfriend Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s Relationship

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship has been surprising to many fans, and her former boyfriend, Mac Miller.

According to a July 23 report by Entertainment Tonight, the rapper recently opened up about his former girlfriend’s new relationship and her quick engagement. As many fans will remember, Ariana Grande announced her split from Mac Miller after two years together just days before being spotted with Pete Davidson. Ariana and Pete’s relationship moved very quickly, and the two got engaged after only a few weeks of dating.

Now, Miller is speaking out on the situation, and about why he’s been missing from social media and the spotlight since his split with Grande. The rapper says that he and Grande went through many ups and downs, but that he has moved on from their relationship.

“Life is stressful. So, of course there were stressful times. It’s not that unique. You know, like, I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress, and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple, you know,” Mac Miller said of his romance with Ariana Grande, adding that he’s been busy working on a new album.

As for his thoughts on Ariana Grande’s relationship and engagement with Pete Davidson, Maci Miller says that he is happy for his former girlfriend and wants her to be happy in life and that he believes Ariana wants the exact same thing for him going forward.

“It’s strange. Like, the whole thing is a little strange but it’s not negative. It’s just a part of something that’s going to continue to help make me who I am. You know, it’s all positive energy. I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I’m sure she is with me.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have been making headlines all summer. Their dating sparked interest in fans, and their behavior since then has been that of a couple who are completely infatuated with one another.

Davidson and Grande have gotten tattoos to honor one another, and Ariana even got some ink to honor Pete’s late father, a New York City firefighter, who lost his life due to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

However, Ariana Grande’s family is allegedly worried about the speed of the relationship and believes that Pete Davidson could be using the singer to help boost his own fame. Sources reveal that the family has tried to talk to Ariana about their concerns, but that she refuses to listen.