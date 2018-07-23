‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Teases Picture From First Rebecca & Jack Scene Of Season 3

Fans of the NBC hit This Is Us super excited to see new episodes of their favorite show, and while they technically have to wait until Tuesday, Sept. 25 for it to premiere, actress Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, has shared a snap on her Instagram from the first episode. The picture shows Rebecca and Jack, played by co-star Milo Ventimiglia, back in the early days of their relationship at what looks to be a local fair set. You can tell it’s from the early days because it’s before Jack had his mustache and Rebecca is wearing her trademark beret. The actress wrote the following caption on it.

“Episode 1 in the can for Jack and Bec. So grateful to be back at it.???? by @roxyolin #thisisus”

While this time period is a favorite because it gives great insight into the couple’s love story before they became parents, early reports were that the show would be turning the focus to Jack’s time in Vietnam this season. Of course, the show is known for jumping between time periods not only during a season but during an individual show as well. This particular time period in their relationship had Rebecca chasing her dream of becoming a singer while Jack tried to get on solid ground with his career.

Actors and crew have been sharing teasing images from their first days back on the set. An image was shared of Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown, who portrays Jack and Rebecca’s grown son, Randall, on his character’s kitchen set by the producer. The actor himself shared a video of himself with onscreen wife Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth, doing the Shiggy, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

Moore also shared this great photo for co-star Chris Sullivan’s birthday. The actor portrays Toby and it’s obvious all of the actors are really close as she wrote a beautiful message to him saying, “Happiest Bday to one of the best ones. @sullivangrams, you are a gem of a human and we’re all so lucky to call you a friend and colleague. Plus your style game continues to be off the charts.????????????????????????????????????????????????”

Meanwhile, NBC’s official This Is Us Instagram account shared the above picture, which was taken by Ventimiglia, in which they wrote, “He just wants his family to be okay and we just want our hearts to not explode with excitement for Season 3.” That pretty much sums up exactly how fans of the show feel.