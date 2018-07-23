Spoilers For ‘The Bachelorette,’ Week 9: Reality Steve Reveals Who Pops Up To Surprise Becca Kufrin

New 'Bachelorette' spoilers reveal a key tidbit about Episode 9 with Becca Kufrin's overnight dates.

New Bachelorette spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve reveal some juicy scoop regarding a mystery visitor in Episode 9. There had been some rumors swirling about who might be behind this surprise appearance, and now it sounds as if an eliminated suitor reappears to try to change Becca Kufrin’s mind.

Heading into the Week 9 episode airing on Monday, July 23, Becca Kufrin has three men remaining. Garrett Yrigoyen, Jason Tartick, and Blake Horstmann made it through hometowns, with Colton Underwood being eliminated, and they’re headed to Thailand for the overnight dates. As has been detailed previously by the Inquisitr, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Becca will eliminate Jason before the overnight portion of the date.

In addition, ABC has teased Bachelorette spoilers revealing that someone shows up at Becca’s hotel room just before the next rose ceremony. Given the fact that Reality Steve has teased that Arie Luyendyk Jr. popped up to see Kufrin at some point prior to the final rose ceremony, it seemed likely that Luyendyk was this mystery visitor. However, new teasers from the gossip king point in another direction.

Reality Steve shared via Twitter that Becca does eliminate Jason during their dinner together in Thailand. While Becca will acknowledge that she was falling for Jason, she will eliminate him because apparently didn’t see a future with him like she did with her other two men. She will be seen crying in her hotel room over this, feeling like she just did to Jason what Arie had done to her. However, before the rose ceremony, Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Tartick shows up at Kufrin’s hotel room.

The Bachelorette spoilers detail that Jason will want to share a scrapbook or something similar with Becca, surely in hopes that she’ll realize how deeply his feelings for her have grown. While Kufrin will surely sympathize with Tartick’s heartbreak in this instance, there is no sign that she does anything but confirm her decision to send him home.

Reality Steve has previously detailed that Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen are the two men who head to the Maldives with Becca for the last dates and final rose ceremony. Viewers have grown to adore Jason and there will surely be a big push to see him as the Bachelor lead for the 2019 season after this. Spoilers have noted that he apparently is not on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise this summer, so it seems he’s definitely a likely frontrunner for the gig.

It sounds as if viewer’s hearts will be breaking alongside Jason Tartick’s Monday night as the Week 9 episode plays out. Becca Kufrin goes into these overnights admitting that she’s in love with two men already and falling for the third, and unfortunately, it seems that Tartick’s relationship with Kufrin just couldn’t catch up to what she had with Yrigoyen and Horstmann. Stay tuned for additional Bachelorette spoilers heading into the final rose ceremony that’s right around the corner and don’t miss what’s ahead during the rest of Season 14.