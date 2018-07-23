Jenelle Evans Continues To Stand By Husband David Eason After He Lashes Out At ‘Hypocritical’ MTV

What is Jenelle Evans saying about her husband's latest attack on the network that made her famous?

Jenelle Evans won’t turn her back on her husband, David Eason, even when he’s lashing out at the company that pays her.

On Twitter, after Eason lashed out at MTV for hiring Bristol Palin after she allegedly made homophobic and racist remarks, Evans took to her Twitter page and made it clear that she would continue to stand by Eason and his opinion about MTV.

On Instagram last week, after Palin’s addition to Teen Mom OG was confirmed, Eason, who was fired from Teen Mom 2 last year, told fans that MTV was “comprised of hypocrites” and wondered how they could fire him and then add someone else to the franchise who had made “homophobic and racist remarks.”

“Nothing against [Palin] personally but everything against [MTV],” he wrote. “Liberals at their best trying to confuse, persuade and penalize.”

Days after her husband’s controversial statement was made, Evans surfaced on Twitter and made it clear that she would not be defending the network at all.

“I will ALWAYS stand by my husband’s opinion,” she tweeted.

Evans also included the hashtags, “best believe” and “stand up for yourself.”

When David Eason was fired from his role on Teen Mom 2 in February, MTV released a statement explaining their decision to terminate his role midway through production on Season 8.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement to People at the time. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been in the midst of controversy with MTV for the past several months as Eason continues to target the network for firing him and Evans continues to lash out at her producers for painting her in a negative light on the show.

Just last month, as she and her husband were accused of mistreating their children, including 4-year-old Kaiser, who Evans shares with Griffith, Evans took to her Twitter page and said that her life didn’t look as MTV shows.

“I really wish I was respected more by everyone, including society. But everyone just hates me cuz of MTV portraying me the way they want. I wish you were able to see my life through my eyes for once,” she tweeted, according to a report by In Touch Weekly. “I know who I am and how my family is, and it’s not what MTV shows.”

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.