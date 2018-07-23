‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Blake Horstmann Admits Insecurities To Becca Kufrin Ahead Of Fantasy Suite Date

Will 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin be able to reassure Blake Horstmann as he opens up heading into the overnights?

Three men remain on Season 14 of ABC’s The Bachelorette and spoilers reveal that all three will be professing their love for Becca Kufrin. The group will be in Thailand for Episode 9, which airs on Monday, July 23, and a new sneak peek shows that Blake Horstmann will be struggling with some intense feelings heading into these overnight dates.

Becca Kufrin and Blake Horstmann have had some great moments together and many viewers think they would make a great couple off screen. The Bachelorette spoilers via a new sneak peek indicate that Blake will lay his heart on the line as he gets emotional with Becca during their date in Thailand. He’ll seemingly want some reassurances from Kufrin, but she may not be able to give him what he wants.

E! News shares the new preview that shows some difficult moments for Blake. He’ll note that he already feels more strongly for Becca than he felt for his ex, and Horstmann will admit he has some real fears over the potential for heartbreak if Kufrin doesn’t feel for him as strongly as he feels for her. Blake will explain that he’s tried to ignore the feelings she’s developed for the other guys still involved in filming and he’ll clearly be hoping that she can tell him something that quells his fears.

Who's ready for the GORGEOUS fantasy suites in Thailand?! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/fQYKDh9jNc — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 21, 2018

The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Blake will say to the camera that he’s confident neither of the other guys loves Becca more than he does. However, he’ll admit that he worries whether she loves one of them more than she loves him. Horstmann will wonder if Kufrin is blushing, kissing, and hugging the other guys like she is with him, and he’s clearly struggling a lot at this point.

The day portion of Becca and Blake’s date apparently goes quite well, but Bachelorette spoilers detail that they will have some serious moment at dinner. ABC details that Horstmann’s date will air first during Episode 9 and he will go hiking with Kufrin along the Monk’s Trail where they have to focus on their emotional, rather than their physical, connection with one another.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how Becca Kufrin reacts to Blake Horstmann’s emotional revelations. Will he get the invitation to the overnight portion of the date in the fantasy suite? The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that he will be getting a rose and moving on to the finale, but he may still be facing that moment of heartbreak that he’s been fearing as the rest of Season 14 plays out.