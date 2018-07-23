Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Beach Body In Bikini With High-V Thong Bottom In Miami

Emily headed to Miami Beach with new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and friends in a sexy mint green bikini.

Emily Ratajkowski knows how to turn heads, both in the city and at the beach. She was seen out and about with her new husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard wearing a mint green bikini with a high-v thong bottom at Miami Beach, reported Radar Online. She lounged in the sand as the bikini showed off her behind.

The bikini has a cute off-the-shoulder top that’s more conservative than the racy bikini bottom. But the two components balance each other out. Emily wore some casual white sneakers with small neon orange accents on the heel and some nice hoop earrings. Also, she was wearing her giant two-stone engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Sebastian wore a simple bright yellow bikini and a black tank top with some pink-tinted sunglasses.

The two-piece is from her Inamorata swimwear line, called “Vulcan Top.” Emily designs the bathing suits herself and said that the business is “self-funded. I have basically a consultant and an assistant and then it’s all me. It’s been really, really fun,” according to Vogue. She’s inspired by the beach lifestyle in hometown San Diego. “When I was 16, sometimes I would literally wake up, not put on any clothes, and I’d put on a bathing suit and get coffees and burritos for the day,” Emily remembers.

Emily wanted to make bathing suits that would suit anyone and recalls her trips to Majorca in the summer when everyone of all shapes and sizes wore swimsuits all day long. She said that “to me, that was the kind of swimsuit I wanted to make an embody.”

During the beach outing, Emily almost had a wardrobe malfunction but managed to fix it before it happened, said OK. She was accompanied also by a group of friends, and they all went for a stroll together, during which Emily kept her bikini on.

Sebastian and Emily seemed to be having a good time, as the couple engaged in some PDA and laughed together. Emily’s been fairly busy recently, as she was spotted in New York City and previously was in Greece. In Greece, she took full advantage of the beautiful scenery and posted tons of sizzling bikini photos. She also attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a brand-new, luxury-brand mall, during which she reportedly earned a whopping $1.5 million.

Although Emily said she got flack from people because of her quick marriage to Sebastian, the two are happy together. Plus, before the engagement, the couple knew each other “for years,” detailed the Daily Mail.