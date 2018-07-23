Pete Davidson Rumored To Have Gotten A Deal On Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring, Per ‘The New York Post’

Pete Davidson was rumored to have afforded girlfriend Ariana Grande’s massive $93,000 engagement ring in a unique but not uncommon fashion, as reported by The New York Post.

The Post noted that they found it questionable that Davidson’s Saturday Night Live salary would have afforded him the opportunity to purchase the 3-carat stunner. Hollywood insiders allegedly revealed in a Post story that celebrities often get discounts and deals for their rings in exchange for providing publicity for the jewelers.

It is not known if this was a deal employed by Davidson upon the purchase of Grande’s ring.

“It adds a huge value, not only to the brand, the designer — such as Neil Lane or anyone, but of course it’s going to drive prices up,” said Tracey Khan, publicist for jewelry designer Lane, to The New York Post.

“Tiffany does it, Bulgari, Cartier, Harry Winston, every big jeweler,” said one insider. “[The information] finds its way to the media.”

The Post spoke to Susan Finkelstein, public relations director for Jacob & Co., who remarked that celebrity press is great for the company’s business.

“We can confidently expect a corresponding burst in sales,” she said of a celebrity wearing their brand. “Of course, it also depends on who the celebrity is,” she noted.

The Post noted that Grande’s ring was designed by Diamond District jeweler Mr. Flawless.

Celebrity Net Worth alleges that as a main cast member who has been with the show since 2014, Davidson earns $15,000 per episode he appears on. If he appears a full season of shows, which are estimated at 21 episodes per year, the comedian could make $315,000 per year. The highest-paid cast members make $25,000 per episode.

Ariana has spent the past several days on Instagram sweetly celebrating the memory of her late grandfather on the four-year anniversary of his death.

Davidson was slammed by Grande’s fans after he penned on one of the photos she posted of herself and her grandfather, “Omg what a cutie.” Fans incorrectly assumed he was talking about Ariana. “Wrong timing wtf,” one wrote.

The backlash to Pete’s comment was intense, prompting him to respond to fans directly. “Are you guys all insane?” he wrote. “I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What’s wrong with that? You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It’s sad.”

Davidson did not appear to be too bothered by fans’ comments, continuing to comment on the photos the singer shared of her grandparents, celebrating their relationship. “Goals,” he commented on one photo.

Grande’s album Sweetener will be released this fall. Davidson stars on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.