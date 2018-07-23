Khloe Kardashian Says She Wants To Lose More Weight Before Changing Her Look Up

Khloe Kardashian has been on a mission to get her post-baby body back into shape. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even has plans to change up her look as soon as she hits her target weight.

According to a July 23 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian took to social media to interact with fans over the weekend. One fan told the reality star that she loved her shorter hair, and Kardashian couldn’t help but agree, saying that her long bob was her favorite hairstyle to wear.

However, Khloe also said that she wanted to lose a bit more weight before she officially cut her hair shorter again, likely referencing the way shorter hair is known for making a face look a bit fuller. “Short hair is my favorite!! But I still need to lose a few more pounds and then I’ll cut it again,” Kardashian told the fan.

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, True Thompson, back in April. The reality star claimed that she put no pressure on herself to lose the baby weight, but that she simply got back to the gym and tried to eat healthier. She also credited breastfeeding and an active pregnancy to her recent 30-pound weight loss.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian may be happy with how her post-baby weight loss is coming. However, she’s seemingly not happy with other parts of her body. Kardashian, who previously revealed that her nose and lips had gotten bigger during her pregnancy, claimed that she has considered having a nose job. Khloe even revealed that she thinks about having plastic surgery nearly every day.

“I think plastic surgery should be viewed almost like makeup, because we’re all putting on a f–king mask basically every day anyway. I definitely am a fan of plastic surgery. I just think you need to go through the proper channels first,” Khloe told Cosmopolitan, adding that she doesn’t think surgery should be used as a way to change a woman’s looks solely to please a man.

Khloe Kardashian and her famous sisters have often been criticized for their looks, and for allegedly having plastic surgery. Kylie Jenner’s lips are often a topic of conversation, and Kourtney Kardashian has admitted to having a breast augmentation. Kris Jenner has also revealed she’s had facelifts in the past. However, Kim Kardashian hasn’t talked much about going under the knife, although fans believe she’s had work done, including a nose job.