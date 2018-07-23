Dennis Quaid Reveals That His Marriage To Meg Ryan Was His ‘Most Successful’ One

Though his marriage to Meg Ryan may have ended in a divorce, actor Dennis Quaid still credits it as being his most successful. In a recent interview with Megyn Kelly Today, Quaid spoke about a number of topics and was incredibly candid about both his past relationships as well as his struggles with cocaine use. He still credits Ryan with his most successful relationship out of his three marriages.

“[It was] my most successful relationship. When we met, you know, I was the big deal. And then my career [came to a halt]. … We’d go out on the streets of New York and it would be like, ‘Meg! Meg!’ And I have to admit it, I actually did feel like I disappeared. I didn’t think I was that small, but I was. It was a growth opportunity. I learned from that.”

According to E! Online, Quaid and Ryan met on the set of the movie D.O.A. and eventually tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 1991. The couple remained married for 10 years before finalizing their divorce in 2001. During their marriage, the couple had one child, Jack Quaid, together.

Quaid later went on to marry Kimberly Buffington in 2004 but the couple finalized their separation this past April. They share 10-year-old twins, Thomas and Zoe. The actor was also married to P.J. Soles from 1978-1983. According to US Magazine, Quaid is currently dating 32-year-old model Santa Auzina and he also confessed to Kelly that he is the type of person that just does better in a relationship.

“I like to be in a relationship. I do. It’s more fun,” Quaid told Kelly before addressing the couple’s huge age difference. “We don’t think about it. I’m sure a lot of other people do, but hey, they’ll just have to get used to it.”

During the tell-all interview, Quaid also opened up about a number of skeletons in his past, including his cocaine use back in the ’80s. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the actor confessed that he barely even slept, claiming that movie sets basically built cocaine into their budgets back then.

“I was basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the 80s. I spent many, many a night screaming at God to please take this away from me, I’ll never do it again because I’ve only got an hour before I have to be at work,” the actor said.

Quaid also recounts the moment where he finally saw the light and pictured himself either dead or losing everything in life that was important to him. The next day, Quaid went to rehab and was able to find the help that he needed so desperately.