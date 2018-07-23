Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Samantha Markle Just Gave Another Embarrassing Interview

Samantha admitted to using her half-sister's publicity to "cash in."

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has given yet another embarrassing interview to the media, and this time she actually admitted that she’s trying to milk her sister’s popularity for money.

As Marie Claire reports, Samantha – who went by “Samantha Grant” until her half-sister got big and then changed her name to “Samantha Markle” – stopped by Good Morning Britain to give another “explosive, tell-all” interview.

Truth be told, there was nothing particularly explosive about the interview, with one exception: she did admit to what everyone has suspected – that she’s been making a spectacle of herself and dragging her half-sister’s name through the mud for the money.

“Let’s face it, we all have to survive, money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine. But no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royals.”

And when pressed about whether or not she thinks taking money for is untoward or skeevy, she took the more practical approach.

“For someone to say, ‘Oh you shouldn’t take any money, you should turn down a paycheck’, go tell your boss you don’t want a paycheck for interviewing me because that’s cashing in.”

Seems legit.

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha confirms she is doing CBB 'to cash in' https://t.co/YvVOn54h4N pic.twitter.com/IX5i2S3gPP — Mirror TV (@MirrorTV) July 21, 2018

Another topic of conversation concerned Samantha’s Twitter outburst last week. As reported at the time by the Inquisitr, Samantha used her Twitter account – which is set to Private – to publicly blast her sister. Specifically, she invoked their dad (they have different mothers) and his failing health, telling Meghan that if/when Thomas Markle Sr. dies, it will be Meghan’s fault.

Samantha was apologetic – a bit, anyway.

“I felt as though if something were to happen to him, and he passed away, I don’t think any of us could live with the fact that he died unhappy and there was not closure. I believe in her heart that she would want that also.”

And of course, the interview touched on the one thing that apparently everyone in the United Kingdom wants to know about: is Samantha, as rumors suggest, going to appear on Celebrity Big Brother? When asked, she was at first a bit reticent, repeating platitudes about “enjoying the process.” But when pressed, she answered “I’d tell you but I’d have to kill you.”

So is that an admission that she’s going to be on the show? Maybe; but then again, nothing is official until an announcement is made by the show’s producers.