Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West To Emergency Room Directly After Pusha T’s Wedding

Amidst a health scare this weekend, reality superstar Kim Kardashian, 37, reportedly accompanied her husband, Kanye West, 41, to the emergency room in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday, July 22, after the rapper unexpectedly fell ill.

Just Jared reports that the “All Mine” artist suffered from a quickly developing case of the flu, which resulted in his admittance to West Hills Hospital amidst greatly worsening symptoms.

TMZ has posted exclusive photos of the pair, which shows the reality star makeup-less accompanying her husband, donned in a hoodie, sweatpants, and his signature Adidas Yeezy sneakers with his head down departing the hospital.

West has recently been tweeting frequently about a potential sinus issue, however, even given this, it is quite unclear if his trip to the ER this weekend was related to that.

The ye creator began complaining about sinus headaches just days before his hospital visit. “Whenever you’re feeling down bored irritated or disgruntled just say… thank god I don’t have a sinus headache … they feel like the episode of black mirror when the bee went into the guys ear…,” he tweeted on July 14.

In a subsequent tweet to that, the artist also wrote, “I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f**king cat scan after because it was so bad.”

West was discharged from the hospital only a bit after with instructions to take medication and get copious amounts of rest. The diagnosis was reportedly one of either a strong case of the common cold or a moderate case of the flu.

Chris Sykes/Invision / AP Images

The artist’s quickly-developing illness would hit him worst directly after he was in attendance at good friend and longtime collaborator Pusha T’s wedding in Virginia Beach, along with his wife, on Saturday, July 21.

Pusha, who is the acting president of Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music record label, was wed to his longtime partner Virginia Williams.

Kim, in a normal fashion for the social media star, made sure to record a video to share with her millions of followers that detailed her wedding attire, of which she selected a shimmery, vintage gold mini dress by Balmain.

The reality star then turned the camera on her husband, who was dressed dapperly in a black tuxedo, white dress shirt, and black patent leather dress shoes.

The wedding, which was held at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia, had many other notable guests in attendance as well, such as artist Pharrell Williams, who served as Pusha T’s best man, and rapper Young Money Yawn, a close friend of Pusha as well.