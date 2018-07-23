‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Begs Abby To Keep The Baby, Gabi Leans On JJ

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that there will be a lot of disagreements in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) beg Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) to keep her unborn baby. As many viewers already know, Abby found herself pregnant following her split personality drama. However, she didn’t know who the father of her child was.

Abby gathered DNA from both her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and his brother, Stefan, whom she slept with while acting as one her alter-ego, and had a paternity test. The results came back, and revealed that Chad was the baby’s father. However, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) saw the results first and decided to change them in order to get some revenge on Abigail for her part in putting her behind bars.

Abby now thinks the child belongs to Stefan, and Gabi “accidentally” let Stefan know about it, even revealing that Abigail was at the clinic to get an abortion. Stefan rushed to the clinic to find Abby, where he’ll do everything in his power to convince her to keep the baby that they both believe is his child.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Gabi bumps into her old friend JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). The two will catch up, and Gabi will tell JJ about what happened to her in prison, and how she likely can’t have any more children. JJ may even possibly see how furious she is with his sister, Abigail, and get a few red flags from Gabi’s behavior.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will continue to butt heads with Chad DiMera. Chad, who recently took over Sonny’s former job as CEO at Titan Industries, seemingly doesn’t like the direction that Chad is taking the company. However, Chad won’t let go of the control, and the two best friends will get into an argument. Sonny will threaten to take his old job back, but Chad knows that it is not a good idea considering all of the scandal that Sonny has recently gone through with Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart).

As all of this is happening, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will be on a new case. She’ll investigate everything she can about how drugs were found in her son JJ’s apartment during Theresa Donovan’s custody hearing with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). It seems that Jen may come up with something to clear her son’s name after all.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.