Wells Adams Confesses That He’s Moving From Nashville To Los Angeles To Live With Girlfriend Sarah Hyland

Things seem to be going very smoothly between former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams and Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland. — so much so that the couple are moving in together! On his podcast Your Favorite Thing with Brandi Cyrus, the 34-year-old told fans that he would be leaving his humble abode in Nashville to be closer to his lady.

“Should I just say it? Should I not? It’s gonna come out after. It doesn’t even matter. I’m straight up moving to L.A. Should I not have said it? I’ve got to go!”

Adams then dished that the move is the right one for him because if he and Hyland want to tie the knot at some point down the road, it’s a smart move if they try living together first.

“My first thought [was], ‘Let’s go to California. Let’s move in with the lady.’ … If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the first step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another,” Adams dished.

He then pumped the breaks a little bit, saying that he’s not necessarily worried about he and Sarah getting along while they’re living together, he’s mostly concerned with how their dogs will get along with one another.

“Truly a blended family. Carl sleeps on my bed, right? And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What’s gonna happen? … [Our bed is] not big enough!”

Adams currently owns a home in Nashville but isn’t really sure what he’s going to do with it. The reality star told fans that he hasn’t really gotten that far along in his thinking process, but since the home will be left furnished, he will most likely either try to find a long-term renter or he will test out the Airbnb waters.

So far, the couple’s relationship has been going very smoothly and they often make appearances on each other’s Instagram pages. Just last week, the Inquisitr reported that the pair attended Hyland’s 10-year high school reunion together at Hyland’s alma mater, the prestigious Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan. Adams posted a bunch of photos to his Instagram story from the event, with one caption that expressed his clear feelings for Hyland.

“You want to know what love is? Love is going to your girlfriend’s high school reunion when you never even went to your own high school reunion.”

And in their last few Instagram posts, the couple shared photos of themselves enjoying a romantic trip to Mexico together. Friends of the pair tell US Weekly that it’s only a matter of time before the couple got engaged.