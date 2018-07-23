White House Scrambles To Explain What Trump Meant About Russian ‘Hoax’ When He Already Backtracked That Claim

As Trump flip flops between agreeing that there was Russian interference in elections and saying that it's untrue, the White House scrambles to explain.

Donald Trump keeps saying two things at once, and it’s confusing everyone. After the Mueller indictment against 12 Russian officials was announced, Trump went ahead with the planned meeting with Putin. Top Democrats pushed Trump to cancel the meeting or to confront Putin about the election meddling. When asked by a reporter whether he believed the Russians meddled in the election, he said, “I don’t see why it would be,” which he later retracted and said he meant, “I don’t see why it wouldn’t be.”

After the summit was over, Trump said that he told Putin that the meddling had to stop. He also said that he trusted the U.S. intelligence that pointed to the election meddling, according to Inquisitr.

However, Trump sent out a tweet last night saying the following.

“So President Obama knew about Russia before the Election. Why didn’t he do something about it? Why didn’t he tell our campaign? Because it is all a big hoax, that’s why, and he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win!!!”

Trump then goes on to elaborate that the Mueller probe is, in fact, a “witch hunt.” He also adds that regardless of what the media is saying, that he “gave up NOTHING, we merely talked about the future benefits for both countries.”

Aaaaaaand we’re back where we started. Donald now calling Russian interference a “big hoax” https://t.co/hdcupiLRqM — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) July 23, 2018

This all has meant that the White House is left scrambling again to clarify Trump’s statements and pinpoint what he meant exactly by “hoax.” Most of the responsibility falls on press secretary Sarah Sanders, who responded by saying, “obviously the president is talking about the collusion with his campaign. He’s been very clear that there wasn’t any. I think he’s said it about 1,000 times.”

On Fox News, Sanders reiterated that if “we could get this out of the way and if Congress and the special counsel could come to the same conclusion the rest of America has, that this is a hoax and a waste of time,” detailed The Guardian.

During his Twitter rampage, Trump also claimed that the wiretap order was granted on false and misleading information. He also added that the documents were made classified in order to “cover up misconduct.”

And while the White House is attempting to explain the “hoax” comment, political analysts are left scratching their heads. According to analyst David Gergen on CNN, “It’s bewildering, why the president would go back and call this a hoax.”

Moreover, Trump is flip-flopping between accepting the Mueller investigation and then calling it a “witch hunt.”