Sara Haines Gives Heartfelt Goodbye On ‘The View’

Haines joins Michael Strahan on 'GMA Day.'

This morning, Sara Haines gave a heartfelt, bittersweet goodbye today on The View. The co-host had tears in her eyes when she explained why she planned to leave her “dream job” on the popular ABC morning talk show.

Haines said, “I never thought in a million years I would be leaving one dream job for another dream job.”

Joy Behar advised Haines not to cry lest she ruin her makeup for the day. Later, after the exciting announcement video, the original The View co-host described Haines, who wore a bright dress for Monday’s episode, as being “like an Iowa Sunday with whipped cream and a cherry.”

On Monday, September 10, Sara Haines and Michael Strahan will host Good Morning America’s third hour called GMA Day. The new third hour replaces ABC’s cooking talk show The Chew, which was recently canceled.

Yesterday, Inquisitr reported that news of Haines departure came just days after the network announced that co-host Paula Faris is exiting the show as well. According to a memo that ABC News president James Goldston sent to staff members last week, Faris is “expanding her reporting portfolio to cover the most consequential stories of the day, help lead the charge on breaking news, and focus on key bookings. She’ll continue to be an important part of the GMA family and appear across all of ABC News, and she’s gearing up for the launch of a podcast on faith to explore what unites people of all backgrounds even in these divisive times. To have time to cover stories in-depth, Paula will leave the weekend editions of GMA and The View at the end of this season.”

SARA'S BIG NEWS! @sarahaines announces she will be leaving @TheView at the end of the season to join @michaelstrahan to host @GMA's #GMADay: "I never thought in a million years I would be leaving one dream job for another dream job." https://t.co/MPcQlsoIy9 pic.twitter.com/Sa1JFxyqdS — The View (@TheView) July 23, 2018

Haines joined the table at The View on September 6, 2016, for the talk show’s 20th season. With two departures coming in a week’s time, only Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain remain as co-hosts at this time.

The news hits after a dramatic scene last week when Goldberg and former judge Jeanine Pirro got into a brief, heated argument on the show. Pirro appeared on the show to promote her new book, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals. However, she never really got to say much about her publication because she and Goldberg got into it within moments of her appearance after Pirro mentioned “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and pointed at Goldberg.

Goldberg, 62, did not stand for that behavior at all. Ultimately, she asked Pirro to leave, and later they had words backstage.

For now, The View hasn’t announced any replacements for Sara Haines or Paula Faris.