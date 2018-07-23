Mariah Carey Has ‘Girls Night Out’ With Daughter Monroe, Shares Sweet Moments With Her Girl

Singing icon Mariah Carey took time away from performing over the weekend to spend some quality time with daughter Monroe

Mariah Carey is known for being a glamorous diva with an amazing singing voice, but she is also mom to 7-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Carey keeps plenty busy these days with her “The Butterfly Returns” residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and she’s said to be returning to the studio to do some new recording as well. However, she still spends quality time with her kiddos and she recently shared some sweets shots of her time with her daughter.

Over the weekend, Mariah Carey shared a couple of adorable photos to Instagram that showed her with her daughter Monroe. In the first picture, Mariah was sharing a chair with her daughter and pointing at something, and the singer captioned the picture “Moments with Ms. Monroe.” The cutie appeared to perhaps still be in her pajamas and she was smiling over whatever her mom was pointing toward.

Based on another Instagram post from Mariah, Carey got to spend some quality time with her daughter as they hit an arcade for a girls night out. The singer was squatting down as Monroe leaned down on her and the two held hands. Monroe was smiling as she donned pink sneakers, red polka-dot leggings, and a unicorn shirt, looking every bit her seven years of age. Fans may have a bit of a hard time picturing Mariah hanging out in an arcade, but the two ladies looked like they were having a blast.

Moments with Ms. Monroe ???? A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 21, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

Girls night out ♥️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 22, 2018 at 11:52pm PDT

While Mariah and Monroe spent some great mom-and-daughter time together over the weekend, Carey’s daughter got to spend time with dad Nick Cannon too. Nick shared a photo on Instagram showing him doing pushups with both Monroe and Moroccan on his back, his 1-year-old son Golden watching the trio.

In addition, a few days ago Cannon posted a photo showing the twins meeting former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa. He thanked Siwa for gifting Monroe with a ton of JoJo-branded goodies and the little girl looked tickled pink to meet the dancer.

Nick and Mariah’s divorce was definitely a contentious one, but they do seem to do quite well in their co-parenting of the twins. Both Cannon and Carey have a lot of projects on their plates these days, but based on how happy Moroccan and Monroe look in these recent updates, they’re getting to spend lots of quality time with their mom and dad too. Mariah and her mini-me Monroe certainly had fans buzzing over these recent updates and Carey’s fans can’t wait to see more.