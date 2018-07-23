Brittany Cartwright Shares Adorable Throwback Photo Of Her First Day Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’

See Brittany Cartwright on her first day with Bravo TV.

Brittany Cartwright posted an adorable photo on her Instagram page over the weekend.

As she and her co-stars filmed Vanderpump Rules Season 7 in Los Angeles, Cartwright took to her Instagram page and looked back at the day she first visited SUR Restaurant, where the Bravo TV series is filmed, and was denied a job by co-owner Lisa Vanderpump.

“#FBF -this was the first day that I EVER filmed and I was nervous as heck! lol my romper that @lisavanderpump hated. Oh the memories! #PumpRules,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of the photo.

During an episode of the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules, Cartwright was seen moving herself from her home in Kentucky to her boyfriend Jax Taylor’s West Hollywood apartment before attempting to land a serving gig at SUR Restaurant. However, while she was initially shot down due to the racy romper she wore, and the fact that she was dating Taylor, Cartwright has since joined the team as a waitress.

While Taylor’s relationship with Cartwright was pulled into question during Vanderpump Rules Season 4 due to his past flirtation with Lala Kent, the couple didn’t let Taylor’s playboy past get in the way of their new relationship and quickly began talking about marriage and kids.

Although Taylor didn’t initially want to get married, he has since had a change of heart and last month, he was caught proposing to Cartwright at a restaurant in Malibu as cameras rolled for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Earlier this month, after Brittany Cartwright threw a special party for her fiancé’s 39th birthday in Los Angeles, Taylor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the 70s-themed celebration and thanked Cartwright for working so hard to make the day special.

“Last night was everything, [Ariana Madix], [Brittany Cartwright], [Jim Broutman], and [Zack Wickham] knocked [Tom Sandoval] and I off our feet with the best 70s roller disco ever,” he wrote. “I want to give a special thanks to my fiancé, you continually surprise me every day, you always go above and beyond and I appreciate you so much. I am so excited to be your husband and start our family!! I love you babe!! Thanks for the best birthday a guy could ask for.”

To see more of Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and their co-stars, don’t miss the return of Vanderpump Rules later this year on Bravo TV. A premiere date for Season 7 has not yet been set.