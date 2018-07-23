Variety reported Monday that R. Kelly released a 19-minute song addressing and sort of admitting to the several past and present allegations and accusations of sexual assault and misconduct.

In Kelly’s new song “I Admit it,” the singer acknowledges that he’s made several mistakes throughout his career, but does so in a rather defensive tone, claiming that his “haters” have often tried to destroy his career because he’s had “some girlfriends.”

Kelly, who has long been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting underaged girls, finally addressed these allegations in his track, saying, “I admit I f— with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies/ But tell me how they call it pedophile, because that sh– is crazy.”

After detailing a few of his sexual transgressions with various women, Kelly defensively addresses his audience, saying, “You may have your opinions, entitled to your opinions/ But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion/ Yeah, go ahead and stone me, point your finger at me/ Turn the world against me, but only God can mute me.”

Kelly also touches on the more recent allegations that he kidnapped and brainwashed women for his sex cult, sounding incredulous and calling the whole accusation absurd.

Additionally, Kelly gives his own account of what happened between himself and Jocelyn Savage, whose parents previously accused Kelly of kidnapping her. In the song, Kelly claims, “Her father dropped her off at my show/ And told this boy to put her on stage/ I admit that she was over age/ I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me/ I admit that that’s the sh– that comes with/ being a celebrity/ I ain’t chasing these ladies/ These ladies are chasing me, yeah.”

Today is the day you’ve been waiting for. ???? I ADMIT ???? LISTEN: https://t.co/ncQiDOC6Gq pic.twitter.com/DR8Aijj62N — R. Kelly (@rkelly) July 23, 2018

The song takes a turn, however, when Kelly admits to being sexually abused as a child himself, explaining that a family member molested and raped him in his sleep when he was only 14-years-old.

Going on to call out the journalist who first reported about Kelly’s sex tape, which was discovered to be connected to a child pornography case back in 2000, Kelly says, “To Jim DeRogatis, whatever your name is (whatever your name is)/ You been tryna destroy me for 25 whole years/ Writin’ the same stories over and over against/ Off my name, you done went and made yourself a career/ But guess what? I pray for you and family, and all my other enemies/ I’m not gonna let y’all steal my joy, I’m just gonna keep on doing me.”