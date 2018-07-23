Dick Cheney Duped Into Signing Waterboard Kit For Sacha Baron Cohen, ‘Who Is America?’ Prank Pulled From Ebay

Dick Cheney got duped big time, and Sacha Baron Cohen is having the last laugh. The former vice president was tricked into a phony interview with Cohen for the comic’s new Showtime prank series, Who is America? At the end of the fake chat with Cohen’s character, Colonel Erran Morad, the comedian asked the 77-year-old politician if he would sign his waterboarding kit, a “kit” that was supposedly previously signed by Demi Lovato.

A good-humored Cheney obliged, telling the disguised comedian, “That’s the first time I’ve ever signed a waterboard.”

Now, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the kit was briefly for sale on eBay, scoring more than 60 bids at over $2,500. The auction, which was supposedly intended to benefit Amnesty International, was slated to run until Tuesday morning, but by Monday morning the item had been taken down from the auction site.

The description of the item described it as “a rare opportunity to own a WATER BOARD BOTTLE SIGNED BY the Godfather of the sport – American war hero and all-around mensch, VICE-PRESIDENT DICK CHENEY.”

The now-pulled listing reportedly touted the ” professional grade piece of military hardware” for its many hours of keeping offenders in line.

“Indeed, if you too live in a bungalow, waterboarding is a great alternative to the ‘naughty step.’ The bottle is made from Military Grade High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), meaning that as well as Water Boarding, it can also be used to Dr. Pepper Board, Clorox Board or even Urine Board potential terrorists or annoying neighbors.”

Dick Cheney is one of many politicians who has been duped on Cohen’s controversial show. On the season premiere of Who Is America?, Bernie Sanders made a cameo, while former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin didn’t get far enough with Cohen to sign waterboarding kits or anything else. After Palin was tricked into a fake interview with Cohen, she took to Facebook to blast him for a disrespectful meeting about U.S. military veterans.

“I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime,” Palin wrote.

Palin explained that she thought she was contributing to a “legit Showtime historical documentary” about American war veterans but was instead interviewed by Sacha Baron Cohen, who was disguised as a wheelchair-bound disabled veteran. Once she realized she was being falsely interviewed, a furious Palin stormed out of the studio.

You can see Dick Cheney getting duped by Cohen below.

Who Is America? airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET on ShowTime.