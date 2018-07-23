Kate Middleton And Prince William Make ‘Secret’ School Runs For Prince George

Dutchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has gone through every measure possible to preserve the normalcy of her family. Now, reports from the Daily Mail suggest that the mother of three along with her husband, Prince William, are so actively engaged in their son’s, Prince George, school that the Dutchess was even present to drop her son off only the day after giving birth to her newest son, Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate, both 36, reportedly are regulars in the school drop-off line, and it seems the duchess is just as down-to-earth as you might expect. One of the prince’s classmate’s parent’s stated that “no one really gives Kate a second glance when she does the school drop-off. We have a Victoria’s Secret model doing the school run, too, and the dads are far more interested in her!”

The report also continued to add that the duke also once turned up unannounced to a “get to know you” meeting amongst parents and teachers. The duke took a more casual route with his attire that day, dressed down in chinos, a jumper, and wearing his glasses.

Prince George is enrolled at the prestigious Thomas’s Battersea in West London. On his first day of classes, his parent’s arranged for a discreet, five-strong group of media to capture the momentous occasion. This, of course, was quite more reserved than the hundred-plus assembled to document his father’s arrival at prep school when he was the same age.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

While the future King exhibited quite a bit of reported nervousness on his first day of school, Prince William and Kate have maintained that their little boy is indeed extremely happy and confident behind closed doors.

The report went on to state that George “has really thrived” at Thomas’s Battersea, which has offered him a “very happy environment.”

On top of this, it was also mentioned that “George loves it. He has really thrived there. And I know they [William and Kate] are immensely grateful to the media for giving him space. It’s a very happy environment for him.”

In response to the questions that have been raised regarding Prince George’s reluctance to be around any cameras, a source close to the family told Daily Mail that “just because he reacts more cautiously than Charlotte [his sister] when there is a camera around isn’t an indication of what he is like behind closed doors. Your first day at school is a big enough deal without all these strange people watching you. He is a very happy little boy.”