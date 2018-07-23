Bachelor Nation Stars Rachel Lindsay, Raven Gates, & Amanda Stanton Share Bikini Bods While In Bermuda

These Bachelor Nation ladies were having a blast during an event in Bermuda where they donned bikinis and embraced the summer sunshine.

Several ladies from The Bachelor franchise recently headed off on a fun beach vacation that appeared to be a great mixture of work and play. Raven Gates, Rachel Lindsay, and Amanda Stanton have been sharing shots from the trip via their Instagram pages and their fans are loving their posts.

The Bachelor fans remember Rachel Lindsay from last season of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Bryan Abasolo. Raven Gates was originally on Nick Viall’s season, then she fell in love with Adam Gottschalk last summer on Bachelor in Paradise.

Amanda Stanton originally looked for love on Ben Higgins’ season and she was in relationships with both Josh Murray and Robby Hayes after two different BIP seasons. Each lady is in a different phase these days when it comes to romantic relationships, but they all looked happy and ready to embrace the sun during this event.

The event was for the brand Revolve and they threw a fabulous beach party in Bermuda with tons of guys and gals on hand to showcase their swimwear and other clothing pieces. It looks like Bachelor Nation stars Raven Gates, Rachel Lindsay, and Amanda Stanton were just a few of the folks invited to the “Revolve Summer” event and everybody had a blast.

It looks like Raven and Rachel flew solo without beaus Adam and Bryan along for this one, while Amanda had boyfriend Bobby Jacobs tagging along. All of the ladies posted bikini shots via their Instagram pages, and there were various posts with the ladies wearing House of Harlow and other Revolve collection pieces as well.

Abasolo may not have been in Bermuda with his Bachelorette fiancée for this trip, but he definitely followed along as Rachel posted updates on Instagram. On one post where Lindsay donned a bikini, Bryan posted a thank you to her parents, and followers loved the comment.

last night ✨ @revolve #revolvesummer A post shared by AMANDA STANTON (@amanda_stantonn) on Jul 22, 2018 at 4:03am PDT

Adam didn’t miss out on praising his gal either. On one of Raven’s bikini Instagram posts, Gottschalk simply commented with the hashtag “#blessed,” and many Bachelor in Paradise fans pointed out that it’s about time he put a ring on it. Gates recently moved to Dallas to be with her beau and all signs point toward an engagement coming soon.

All of these Bachelor Nation ladies seem to be living their best lives right now and fans are hoping that wedding bells will start ringing for all of them very soon. Rachel Lindsay seems to be headed toward a spring wedding, while a proposal seems on the horizon for Raven Gates. Amanda Stanton hasn’t found lasting love within the franchise, but she seems very happy in her current relationship and her supporters hope this is the relationship that sticks for her.