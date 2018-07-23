Meghan Markle’s Brother Wants His Sister To Be Queen, Not Kate Middleton, Per ‘Radar Online’

The Markle clan continues to shock fans of the royal family with their allegations.

According to a new letter sent by Meghan Markle’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., his sister and her husband Prince Harry should jump the royal line of succession and become king and queen instead of his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Radar Online reported that Markle penned a letter to Queen Elizabeth where he explained his reasoning for the bombshell idea.

In one section of the note, allegedly written on July 8, Thomas Jr. reportedly said to the queen of England, “With Meghan’s determination and Harry’s charismatic personality above William, Harry and Meghan would be a great king & queen some day and make the Royal Family proud.”

In the line of succession, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, would be next in line to rule the commonwealth of England.

Following Charles, William is next in line, followed by his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince William. Harry would then be eligible to become king, following his niece and nephews.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were awarded the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the day of their wedding.

This is yet another example of how difficult the Markle family is reportedly becoming since Meghan Markle officially joined the royal family in May of this year.

Radar Online also reported that they are in possession of a letter Markle Jr. wrote to the Queen which claims “loved ones are terrified she’ll go to an early grave — just like her husband’s mom, Princess Diana if she refuses to fall in line with the royal family.”

It is unclear if the letter that made the aforementioned remark is the same letter that asks if Meghan Markle can become queen ahead of Kate Middleton.

The letter alleges that Markle Jr. has “begged” the Queen to look after his sister while she is under the watch of Kensington Palace.

Radar posted text from the alleged letter, which reportedly states, “Meghan’s dream was to be a princess someday like Diana. It would also be sad to see Meg’s dreams broken if she were to fail in her new position and disappear from the royal family.”

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle posted a series of tweets to her private account. Samantha called Meghan out for paying tribute to Nelson Mandela instead of her own dad during a recent royal event Markle attended to honor the leader. Samantha claimed she’d hold Meghan responsible if their dad died following his recent health scare prior to Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry.